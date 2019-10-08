The Sauk Prairie High School girls volleyball team is looking to put a full match together.
The Eagles came up a bit short Oct. 3, suffering a 25-21, 9-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-9 loss to DeForest in a Badger North Conference game at Sauk Prairie High School.
"We weren’t playing our very best volleyball that night, but managed to almost upset them when we just didn’t give up after losing every other set. I was very proud of the girls for continuing to fight back," Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said, noting her team also took a set from Badger North-leading Waunakee on Oct. 1. "The big takeaway is that we can compete and play right with the best teams in the conference."
Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald had a match-high 18 kills to go along with two blocks and one ace. Jenna Pistono added 16 blocks, 10 digs and one ace, Ainsley Apel had 14 digs and an ace, Olivia Breunig had 14 kills and 14 assists, Maddie Setterlund had seven digs, four kills and an ace, and Olivia Paukner had two blocks.
Kaycee Meiners led the Norskies (16-12, 4-2) with 12 kills, three blocks and three aces.
The Eagles (22-11, 1-5) will close out their Badger North schedule at Baraboo on Thursday. The Badger North Conference tournament will be held Saturday at Sauk Prairie High School.
"So now we know we can play with the best and now we have to play an entire match at the top of our game and upset a few of them," Schlimgen said.
