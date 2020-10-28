PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie overcomes COVID, D1 powerhouses in underdog run to sectionals

“I think we have had a mentality switch,” Breunig said this week of what's gone into the improvement. “It has been such an honor to play on this team for four years. I knew this year was going to be something special, and after last year’s regional final loss at McFarland, we all have wanted redemption. I knew we were capable of making it this far since the season started. We are all so determined and want it so bad.

"We all believe that we can do it and we all trust each other. Overall, our team chemistry is really strong and everyone is in the same mindset."

No matter when their run ends, the Eagles know they’re going to remember this fall for a long time.

“It feels so special to play this year,” Breunig said of a season that could have been canceled at any moment and requires the girls to wear masks throughout their matches. “Thanks so much to Coach Amy and our athletic director Josh (Boyer) for all the time and effort they put in for us to have a season. There are so many senior volleyball players at other schools in our area that do not have a season, so I value every time I am able to play.