PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie overcomes COVID, D1 powerhouses in underdog run to sectionals

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team faced a scene similar to one that has played out across the United States this year.
A positive COVID-19 test. Contact tracing. Uncertainty.
When the pandemic hit the Eagles two weeks ago, there were more questions than answers.
“Not going to lie, we were really scared that first night,” junior libero Alia Schlimgen said Tuesday of what was going through the players’ minds when they learned an assistant coach had tested positive. “Everything was uncertain."
When the situation become clearer, two players and two assistant coaches joined head coach Amy Schlimgen, Alia’s mother, in a 14-day quarantine. It just so happened to start right before the WIAA playoffs.
The Eagles (21-5) found a way through the uncertainty, deciding they didn’t want to end their standout season without the full team. Therefore, they set out to win a regional title and make it through the quarantine, which was scheduled to end Wednesday.
“Our mindset changed to playing for them,” said Alia Schlimgen, who knows what it’s like to sit out after tearing her ACL last season. “Getting far enough so they could come back. And that’s what we did.”
The path to Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against Slinger (6-11) wasn’t easy. As the lone Sauk Prairie coach not in quarantine, Ryan Ruhland — typically the JV2 coach — took control of the varsity team while the Schlimgens worked out a system to keep practice as normal as possible.
Alia, who hasn’t been able to go near her mom at home, has been setting her phone up on a tripod during practice so that Amy, who tested negative and hasn’t had any symptoms, could direct everything over FaceTime. The younger Schlimgen has also been the go-between for the second-year head coach and the rest of the Eagles.
“I even got a five-star rating for my delivery service from Coach Ruhland,” Alia said of how the communication process went. “How it works is she is at home writing down practice plans, conditioning, scouting reports, etc. Then the next day, I take them to practice and we talk with her over FaceTime through everything.”
“Since then, practice hasn't changed much,” junior outside hitter Aida Shadewald said. “Amy is always there virtually and we are all still focused on what is ahead of us and working hard to accomplish our goals. … We were all a little confused and upset at first, but we knew that this could happen to anyone at any time and we were prepared for it and very thankful that we could continue to play.”
Taking it to the court
While practice went smoothly, the shorthanded Eagles still had to show it in competition. The low number of teams playing through the pandemic bumped the Eagles up to Division 1, where they were seeded fourth in a gauntlet of a regional that featured the two teams that met in the 2019 championship match — Hartland Arrowhead and Oconomowoc.
“When coach showed me our regional a couple of months ago, I was a little sad thinking we weren’t going to get super far. But I knew I couldn’t think like that, so I knew we just had to keep working hard and we could do anything,” Alia said, noting the Eagles’ confidence grew after a 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 home win over fifth-seeded Watertown in an Oct. 20 regional quarterfinal. “I think we all had gained confidence thinking we could do anything. We walked into Oconomowoc knowing we had nothing to lose and just played our hearts out.”
The Eagles, who haven’t competed in Div. 1 since 2008, looked like they belonged. Coach Schlimgen watched on her home computer as her team went on the road to claim a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win over top-seeded Raccoons — the reigning D1 runner-up — last Thursday before earning a 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 win over reigning champion Warhawks on Saturday.
“We did a great job of playing together, talking on the court and not getting flustered,” senior Olivia Breunig said. “On the way home from Arrowhead, everyone was really excited and just really embracing all the emotions that came from the crazy week we had.”
The deep breath didn’t last long.
“Everyone is very proud of what we have already accomplished, but we are all still hungry to keep advancing and know how hard we are going to have to continue to work to get there,” Breunig said.
The road ahead
The Eagles can’t exactly play the role of underdog this week. The sectional reseeding process saw Sauk Prairie receive a No. 1 seed and earn a chance to host the No. 4 Owls on Thursday in Prairie du Sac. The winner will take on No. 2 Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (13-2) or No. 3 Reedsburg (8-4) in Saturday’s sectional final.
“If we continue to play how we played against those top-ranked schools, we are unstoppable,” Alia said. “We have such a well-rounded, strong team that if we play how we know we can play, we will achieve our goal.”
The next goal is to reach state, which will be held Nov. 7 at Kaukauna, Little Chute, Wausau West or Wisconsin Rapids, with the site of each division set to be determined on Nov. 1.
While Amy Schlimgen led Wisconsin Heights to four state tournaments, including winning the Division 3 title in 2008, the rest of the Eagles will be taking the court Thursday for their first-ever sectional match. Sauk Prairie’s lone state appearance ended with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 loss to Appleton Xavier in the 2009 Division 2 semifinals.
“After regionals, we were all very excited — that we had won but also that our teammates and coaches were able to come back,” said Shadewald, who went over 1,000 kills for her career in the win over Watertown. “Since then, we have been totally focused on the road ahead of us to get to state and compete for a title.
“To get to state this week we need to continue to play our game and execute like we have been doing. As long as we play fast and control the tempo, we can beat anyone.”
Steady process
While it’s easy to forget everything that happened before March, the Eagles have been working toward this moment for a while.
Sauk Prairie went a combined 27-53 in the two seasons before Schlimgen took over last year. The coaching change had an immediate impact as the Eagles went 31-14 in 2019, giving them a sneak peak of what could be accomplished in the postseason.
Seeded sixth entering last year's Div. 2 sectional, the Eagles beat No. 11 Portage for their first regional win since 2014, then upset No. 3 Madison Edgewood before losing in five sets to No. 2 McFarland in the regional finals. The Spartans went on to claim the silver ball, while the Eagles got to work on taking it a step further this year.
“Last year, we knew we had talent and could go really far, but we fell short,” Shadewald said. “This year, we had a lot of returners plus some new talent and we have always known that if we all put in the work, it will pay off like it has.“
Breunig has been there every step of the way. A four-year starter and an All-Badger North Conference selection in each of her first three seasons, Breunig surpassed 2,000 career assists this season against Lake Mills. She’s had a front row seat for the program’s steady growth.
“I think we have had a mentality switch,” Breunig said this week of what's gone into the improvement. “It has been such an honor to play on this team for four years. I knew this year was going to be something special, and after last year’s regional final loss at McFarland, we all have wanted redemption. I knew we were capable of making it this far since the season started. We are all so determined and want it so bad.
"We all believe that we can do it and we all trust each other. Overall, our team chemistry is really strong and everyone is in the same mindset."
No matter when their run ends, the Eagles know they’re going to remember this fall for a long time.
“It feels so special to play this year,” Breunig said of a season that could have been canceled at any moment and requires the girls to wear masks throughout their matches. “Thanks so much to Coach Amy and our athletic director Josh (Boyer) for all the time and effort they put in for us to have a season. There are so many senior volleyball players at other schools in our area that do not have a season, so I value every time I am able to play.
"I feel very blessed. We all know it could all be done in a second, so we enjoy every moment we get to practice and play. As a senior it means a lot, being able to play with my friends everyday and do something I love. Our success this year makes all the sacrifices we have made to allow the season to happen worth it."
“We will be telling our grandkids stories about this.”
