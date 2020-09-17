PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie pulls out three tight sets against Baraboo

McKenzie Gruner led Baraboo in four categories, finishing with eight kills, three blocks, 14 digs and two aces. Jordan Buelow finished with a team-high 17 assists.

While Schlimgen was happy with the win, she thought her team was missing from the energy that led to Tuesday’s 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 16-14 home win over Lakeside Lutheran.

“It was like night and day Tuesday and Thursday,” she said. “I was hoping not to see that (lack of energy) this year, but I guess that’s volleyball. We’ll have to fix that tomorrow because we’ve got a big tournament on Saturday.”

“We’ve got to step up the whole game. Everybody’s got to step it up. We came out today really quiet.”

The Eagles should be able to find that energy again, as Schlimgen says they’ve been enthusiastic about playing since practice was allowed to start Sept. 7.

“It’s a great team,” Schlimgen said. “There’s been no drama, they all get along and they all want to see the best for each other. It’s a really nice team. They’re just super happy. They all came to everything that we set up for them in the summer. They’re really excited.”