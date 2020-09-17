PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie pulls out three tight sets against Baraboo

The Sauk Prairie prep girls volleyball team is 2-0 after a week of play.
There’s still plenty of room to grow according to second-year head coach Amy Schlimgen, who said her team nearly beat itself on occasion during Thursday’s 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 road win over Baraboo.
“Intensity,” Schlimgen said of the difference between Tuesday’s season-opening win over Lakeside Lutheran and Thursday’s win over Baraboo. “We looked dead tonight. Just a lot of unforced errors, and they were scrappy. They had a nice intensity and we didn’t.
“I don’t know, I guess we came back, but we didn’t play very well. We made a lot of silly mistakes. But somehow we came back and put it together.”
The Eagles (2-0) were able to stave off Baraboo (0-2) runs in every set.
It started in the first set, when the host Thunderbirds opened up a 7-3 lead after a spike from freshman outside hitter Jaydnn Gruner. Sauk Prairie sophomore setter Jenna Pistono tipped one over to turn the momentum, igniting an 8-0 run that was capped by an Olivia Breunig kill.
Sauk Prairie made enough plays to stay in front the rest of the way. The Eagles created some breathing room when Breunig sandwiched an ace between two kills to give Sauk Prairie a 23-17 advantage.
The T-Birds pulled within 24-21 before a miscue ended the opening set.
It was the same story in set two, as Baraboo went on an early 9-0 run to take a 13-4 lead. The run started with a McKenzie Gruner kill, and included a pair of kills from Emma Crary, an ace from McKenzie Gruner and a kill from Mabelle Boehlke.
The lead didn’t last long, as Sauk Prairie ripped off a 9-0 run of its own, turning a 16-7 deficit into a 16-16 tie. Aida Shadewald, who finished with a match-high 15 kills, was huge in the stretch, tallying three kills and a block while Kaitlyn Brickl added a pair of aces.
Sauk Prairie kept tacking on, taking a 21-18 lead and forcing a Baraboo timeout after a kill by Anni Braund. A Shadewald ace put the set away, capping off a 21-6 run to give Sauk Prairie a 25-19 win in the second set.
The Eagles got out to a 6-1 lead in the third, but it eventually tightened back up and the teams traded points in the middle of the set. A Jaydnn Gruner kill tied the set at 21, while a McKenzie Gruner kill tied it at 23 before Sauk Prairie put it away to improve to 2-0.
Shadewald’s 15 kills were surrounded by Breunig’s 17 assists, Alia Schlimgen’s 15 digs, Brickl’s five aces and Hartwig’s three blocks.
“Alia played well again at libero,” Schlimgen said. “Aida’s a strong outside hitter, she gets a hold of that ball and it’s pretty deadly. Our little sophomore, Anni Braun, she had a good night, moved well. Olivia Paukner’s tough.”
McKenzie Gruner led Baraboo in four categories, finishing with eight kills, three blocks, 14 digs and two aces. Jordan Buelow finished with a team-high 17 assists.
While Schlimgen was happy with the win, she thought her team was missing from the energy that led to Tuesday’s 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 16-14 home win over Lakeside Lutheran.
“It was like night and day Tuesday and Thursday,” she said. “I was hoping not to see that (lack of energy) this year, but I guess that’s volleyball. We’ll have to fix that tomorrow because we’ve got a big tournament on Saturday.”
“We’ve got to step up the whole game. Everybody’s got to step it up. We came out today really quiet.”
The Eagles should be able to find that energy again, as Schlimgen says they’ve been enthusiastic about playing since practice was allowed to start Sept. 7.
“It’s a great team,” Schlimgen said. “There’s been no drama, they all get along and they all want to see the best for each other. It’s a really nice team. They’re just super happy. They all came to everything that we set up for them in the summer. They’re really excited.”
Baraboo is off until Monday’s dual at Tomah, but Sauk Prairie will get right back at it with Saturday’s quadrangular in Waterloo.
“We’re going to have to play like we did against Lakeside, or better,” Schlimgen said of her goals for the weekend. “And then we’ve got Hartford, they’re tough too. It’ll be a challenge.”
Sauk Prairie 25 25 25
Baraboo 21 19 23
SAUK PRAIRIE (leaders): Kills — Shadewald 15. Blocks — Hartwig 3. Digs — Schlimgen 15. Aces — Brickl 5. Assists — O. Breunig 17.
BARABOO: Kills — M. Gruner 8. Blocks — M. Gruner 3. Digs — M. Gruner 14. Aces — M. Gruner 2. Assists — Buelow 17.
