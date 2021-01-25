PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie receives hardware after standout season

The Sauk Prairie High School girls volleyball team's recent banquet was a busy one.

The Eagles celebrated a 2020 season that saw them earn a pair of trophies and put three players on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state team.

Sauk Prairie went 23-6 this fall, including a Cinderella postseason run that ended with the team's first WIAA state tournament berth since 2009. The Eagles overcame a COVID-19 quarantine to win Division 1 regional and sectional championships before suffering a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to eventual champion Sussex Hamilton in a state semifinal on Nov. 7 in Wisconsin Rapids.

While Aida Shadewald, Olivia Breunig and Alia Schlimgen earned all-state honors immediately after the season, the Eagles handed out their own awards at the team banquet.

Jenna Pistono's serve percentage of 92.3% earned the sophomore setter the Best Serve Percentage award. The rest of the team awards were voted on by the players, with sophomore Alexis Klemm being named the Most Improved Player, junior Alia Schlimgen receiving the Hustle Award, and senior Olivia Breunig being named the Eagles' Most Valuable Player and earning recognition for being a four-year letter winner.