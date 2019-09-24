The Sauk Prairie High girls volleyball team ran into a bit of adversity last week.
The Eagles dropped a five-set Badger North Conference match at Mount Horeb Sept. 19, then finished 10th at Saturday's Middleton Invitational.
Mount Horeb 3, Sauk Prairie 2
Sauk Prairie (17-7, 1-2) got out of the gates slowly in the loss to Mount Horeb, dropping the first two sets on the way to a 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 16-25, 15-9 loss to the Vikings.
"Bounced back in an awesome way and dominated sets three and four... but couldn’t stop Mt. Horeb's two strong, tall senior superstars and lost a heartbreaking fifth set," Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said. "I was extremely pleased with the comeback and mental strength to do that after being down two sets against Mt. Horeb. If we could play the way we did in those two sets all of the time, we could be unstoppable."
Aida Shadewald paced the Eagles with 20 kills, while Olivia Breunig had 22 assists, Madison Pertzborn had two blocks, and Ainsley Apel had 21 digs and four aces. Mount Horeb's Elise Goetzinger tallied a match-high 25 kills.
Middleton Invitational
The Eagles went 2-3, including 1-2 in pool play, to place 10th out of 17 teams at the Middleton Invitational.
Sauk Prairie started pool play with a 25-13, 25-22 win over Madison West. Breunig had seven kills, eight assists, two blocks and one ace in the win.
The Eagles went on to suffer a 25-21, 25-20 loss to Jefferson.
"We played pretty poorly and committed a lot of unforced errors in this match," Schlimgen said. "Then we bounced back once again and played some great volleyball against fifth-ranked Germantown."
Sauk Prairie took the first set from Germantown, but went on to lose 20-25, 25-21, 15-10. Shadewald had six kills, three blocks and two aces in the loss, while Breunig had nine assists, five kills, two blocks and two saves.
The Eagles started the consolation bracket with a 22-25, 25-15, 15-12 win over Cuba City. Shadewald finished with 10 kills and four aces, Breunig had seven kills and eight assists, Jenna Pistono had 11 assists and two aces, and Kaitlyn Brickl had 13 digs.
Sauk Prairie's tournament ended with a 25-17, 25-20 to Mount Horeb.
The Eagles will return to Badger North play Thursday at Reedsburg.
"Hopefully we can regroup and really concentrate on improving our game and eliminating errors this week so we can get another conference win Thursday night at Reedsburg and have a great, successful day at the Westfield Invite on Saturday," Schlimgen said.
