PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie sweeps home triangular

The setters were comfortable throughout, with Olivia Breunig and Jenna Pistono continually setting up Sauk Prairie's abundance of hitters, including Shadewald as well as middle hitters Olivia Paukner and Maggie Hartwig, who Schlimgen said have become "forces at the net."

"Olivia Breunig is stepping up in a big way right now," Schlimgen said of the do-it-all senior setter. "She is hitting better and faster, she is serving consistently tough and she is setting great, as usual. Her and the other senior captain, Kaitlyn Brickl, are leading the team emotionally as well and keeping them focused.

"Our other setter, Jenna Pistono, is also stepping it up this year with better sets and great serving."

The Eagles are 10-3 going into a week that begins with two road trips — at Lake Mills on Tuesday and at Reedsburg on Thursday. Sauk Prairie has beat them both this season, earning a 2-0 win over Lake Mills during the Waterloo Invitational on Sept. 19 and a 3-0 home win over Reedsburg on Sept. 29.

"We are working to improve our game in every way... every day," Schlimgen said of her goal entering the final two weeks of the regular season. "This team is pretty special and when we are on, we are one of the best in the state. Just hoping to get a chance to prove it."