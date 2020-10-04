PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie sweeps home triangular

The Sauk Prairie High School volleyball team hasn't had to bounce back from many losses this season.
The Eagles did it with ease Saturday, putting Thursday's five-set loss to Madison Edgewood behind them to win a triangular at Sauk Prairie High School. The Eagles swept both matches convincingly, claiming a 25-12, 25-8, 25-15 win over Portage before notching a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 win over River Valley.
"We played much better as a team," Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said of her team's response to Thursday's 24-26, 25-16, 25-23, 31-33, 15-13 loss to Edgewood. "We needed that to pick us up. ... The Edgewood match could have gone either way, I feel. We don't think we played our best that night — we committed too many unforced errors and our passes were not ideal for the most part. We greatly improved our passing on Saturday and that made a big difference.
"It would be great to keep up the confidence and quality of our play like today, but we will have to overcome the mental challenge of playing better opponents as well, and play consistently tough."
The passing came from all over, with Schlimgen pointing out Kaitlyn Brickl, Aida Shadewald and Alia Schlimgen for getting the Eagles (10-3) moving in the right direction.
"That made it easier for our setters to mix up the sets and use all of our hitters," Amy Schlimgen said.
The setters were comfortable throughout, with Olivia Breunig and Jenna Pistono continually setting up Sauk Prairie's abundance of hitters, including Shadewald as well as middle hitters Olivia Paukner and Maggie Hartwig, who Schlimgen said have become "forces at the net."
"Olivia Breunig is stepping up in a big way right now," Schlimgen said of the do-it-all senior setter. "She is hitting better and faster, she is serving consistently tough and she is setting great, as usual. Her and the other senior captain, Kaitlyn Brickl, are leading the team emotionally as well and keeping them focused.
"Our other setter, Jenna Pistono, is also stepping it up this year with better sets and great serving."
The Eagles are 10-3 going into a week that begins with two road trips — at Lake Mills on Tuesday and at Reedsburg on Thursday. Sauk Prairie has beat them both this season, earning a 2-0 win over Lake Mills during the Waterloo Invitational on Sept. 19 and a 3-0 home win over Reedsburg on Sept. 29.
"We are working to improve our game in every way... every day," Schlimgen said of her goal entering the final two weeks of the regular season. "This team is pretty special and when we are on, we are one of the best in the state. Just hoping to get a chance to prove it."
