PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie upsets Oconomowoc in regional semifinal

The fourth-seeded Sauk Prairie volleyball team went on the road to upset No. 1 Oconomowoc on Thursday. The Eagles dropped the first set before coming back for a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in Oconomowoc.

The Eagles (18-4) got 14 kills and four aces from junior Aida Shadewald. Jenna Pistono added 11 assists, while Olivia Breunig had 10 digs and Alexis Klemm had one block.

Sauk Prairie, which opened the postseason with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 win over No. 5 Watertown on Tuesday, will take on No. 3 Hartland Arrowhead in Saturday’s regional final. Arrowhead claimed a 25-23, 25-15, 25-16 win over No. 2 Hartford Union on Thursday.

The Eagles have been competing shorthanded, as head coach Amy Schlimgen and two players have been in quarantine after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. Schlimgen said she has to quarantine until at least the middle of next week, meaning she will likely have to watch a stream of Saturday's match once again.

