The Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team sandwiched an invitational title between a pair of Badger North Conference losses in the past week.
Reedsburg 3, Sauk Prairie 0
Sauk Prairie lost three straight close sets in a 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 home loss to Reedsburg on Sept. 26.
"Very disappointing, because we were actually up 24-22 in the first set and couldn’t finish strong enough to win that set," Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said. "After that, we just made too many unforced errors and could not stop their two big hitters."
Olivia Breunig led the Eagles with 15 kills and three aces, while tying Jenna Pistono with a team-high 10 assists. Ainsley Apel added a team-leading 23 digs and Madison Pertzborn chipped in three blocks.
Reedsburg's Rachel Schmitt had a match-high 28 assists, while Mahra Wieman tallied 13 kills.
Westfield Invite
The Eagles went back to work and swept the Westfield Invite on Saturday, winning their second tournament title of the season.
"Worked on a few specific things in practice on Friday, including finishing sets strong, and had a great day on Saturday," Schlimgen said. "We went 4-0 and played some really great volleyball."
The Eagles started the tournament with a 25-18, 25-13 win over Royall. Breunig tallied nine kills and seven assists in the match, while Aida Shadewald added eight kills, 11 digs and three aces.
You have free articles remaining.
Sauk Prairie earned a spot in the gold bracket with a come-from-behind 20-25, 25-8, 15-9 win over Wrightstown. Shadewald had 15 kills, 13 digs, two aces and two blocks, while Breunig had nine kills, eight assists and an ace, and Kaitlyn Brickl had 11 digs and one ace.
Sauk Prairie opened bracket play with a 25-12, 25-12 win over Westfield. Shadewald tallied six kills and four aces, with Olivia Paukner adding five kills in a balanced effort.
The final match saw Olivia Breunig tally 11 kills, 14 assists and one ace in a 25-0, 25-18 win over Markesan.
"Breunig almost physically hurting our opponents with her hits," Schlimgen said. "We are still improving and are starting to play some exciting volleyball. Now we just need to have the confidence in ourselves and that 'refuse to lose' attitude as we face some of the best teams in our conference this week."
Waunakee 3, Sauk Prairie 1
The Eagles took set one from Badger North-leading Waunakee (28-5, 5-0), but couldn't pull out a close second set and went on to suffer a 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19 home loss to the Warriors.
Sauk Prairie (21-10, 1-4 Badger North) dropped its fourth straight conference match since earning a 3-0 win over Portage in the Badger North opener Sept. 5.
Shadewald finished with 15 kills, while Breunig had 11 assists, Paukner had four blocks, Apel had 18 digs and four aces, and Pistono had four aces.
Sam Miller paced Waunakee with 22 assists and three aces, while Milla Malik had 18 kills and Chloe Larsen had eight blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)