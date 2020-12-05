PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie's Olivia Breunig commits to UW-Oshkosh

Sauk Prairie High School senior Olivia Breunig has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh women's volleyball team.

Breunig announced her commitment Friday on Twitter, and is set to join UW-Oshkosh for the 2021 season next fall. The Titans, who went 21-10 in 2019 and are coached by Jon Ellmann, didn't play in 2020 due to COVID-19 causing the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to cancel fall sports.

Breunig put up a big senior season at Sauk Prairie. The 5-foot-10 setter/outside hitter helped captain the Eagles to a 23-6 record and their first state tournament berth since 2009.

Individually, Breunig was named honorable mention all-state in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. It was her second straight all-state honor, as she was also an honorable mention pick in Division 2 in 2019.

Breunig, a two-year captain and four-year starter, wrapped up her high school career with more than 2,000 assists after a 2020 season in which she tallied 408 assists and 233 kills.

“Olivia has been a great leader and captain for this program and will be greatly missed next season,” Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said of Breunig last month. “Her athleticism and strength will also be missed, as will her willingness to help out in any way.”