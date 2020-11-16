PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie's Shadewald, Breunig, Schlimgen earn all-state honors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I can’t wait to see what her volleyball future holds for her, but we are so thankful to have her around for another year," Schlimgen said.

Breunig was the lone Eagle to earn her second all-state recognition. She was also recognized last year, when her and then-senior Ainsley Apel were honorable mention selections in Division 2. They were the first Eagles to earn all-state recognition since Alison Halweg received an honorable mention nod in 2011.

Breunig showcased her versatility this fall. The 5-foot-5 senior, who serves as a setter and an outside hitter, was 19th in the state with 233 kills and 28th with 408 assists. The two-year team captain and four-year starter would have earned her fourth straight all-conference nod if the Badger Conference hadn't canceled all league competition this fall and winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Olivia has been a great leader and captain for this program and will be greatly missed next season," Schlimgen said of Breunig, who finished with more than 2,000 career assists. "Her athleticism and strength will also be missed, as will her willingness to help out in any way."