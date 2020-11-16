PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie's Shadewald, Breunig, Schlimgen earn all-state honors

Honors are still coming in for a Sauk Prairie prep girls volleyball team that put together a magical 2020 season.
Three Eagles were recently named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state team, as Aida Shadewald made the first team while Olivia Breunig and Alia Schlimgen earned honorable mention nods.
The trio put together huge individual seasons to lead the Eagles to a 23-6 record and their first state tournament berth since 2009. Sauk Prairie won five WIAA Division 1 postseason games, including beating 2019 state champion Hartland Arrowhead and runner-up Oconomowoc, before suffering a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to eventual champion Sussex Hamilton in a state semifinal on Nov. 7 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Shadewald, a 6-foot outside hitter, was one of three juniors to make the Division 1 all-state first team, joining Oconomowoc's Maleah Howe and Brookfield Central's McKenna Wucherer.
"This is huge and well deserved, as she is one of the best hitters in the state," Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said of Shadewald, who surpassed 1,000 career kills during a regional win over Watertown. "She is an amazing all-around player with an amazing vertical. Her hits and her blocks bring so much excitement to the game."
Shadewald, a second-team All-Badger North Conference selection last season, came back and put together a huge junior year that included 409 kills. That number was the third-highest total in the state — in any of the four divisions. She was also ninth in the state with 354 digs.
Support Local Journalism
"I can’t wait to see what her volleyball future holds for her, but we are so thankful to have her around for another year," Schlimgen said.
Breunig was the lone Eagle to earn her second all-state recognition. She was also recognized last year, when her and then-senior Ainsley Apel were honorable mention selections in Division 2. They were the first Eagles to earn all-state recognition since Alison Halweg received an honorable mention nod in 2011.
Breunig showcased her versatility this fall. The 5-foot-5 senior, who serves as a setter and an outside hitter, was 19th in the state with 233 kills and 28th with 408 assists. The two-year team captain and four-year starter would have earned her fourth straight all-conference nod if the Badger Conference hadn't canceled all league competition this fall and winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Olivia has been a great leader and captain for this program and will be greatly missed next season," Schlimgen said of Breunig, who finished with more than 2,000 career assists. "Her athleticism and strength will also be missed, as will her willingness to help out in any way."
While Shadewald and Breunig built on their previous seasons, Alia Schlimgen was returning from an injury that kept her from a 2019 season in which Sauk Prairie went 31-14. The 5-5 junior libero didn't miss a beat in her return, tallying a state-best 483 digs to earn an honorable mention all-state selection.
"This is quite an accomplishment after sitting out her sophomore year with a torn ACL," Amy Schlimgen said of her daughter. "Alia never lets up in practices or games and also provides great leadership on the court. She has great court sense and is a very high-energy, determined player."
Schlimgen also earned a spot on the all-state tournament team, which is based solely on the performances of the four teams that made the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids.
Schlimgen, who had 15 of Sauk Prairie's 48 digs in the loss to Hamilton, was joined on the all-tournament team by Hamilton's Lakyn Graves, Megan Hawthorne and Katelyn Lefler; Burlington's Camryn Lukenbill and Samantha Naber; and River Falls' Anna Wolf.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!