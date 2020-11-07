PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie's wild ride ends to Hamilton in state semifinals

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — What a run.

The Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team couldn't break through the last wall Saturday, suffering a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to Sussex Hamilton in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

"We ran into a phenomenal team," Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said after her team's first loss since Oct. 13. "And we knew it. They're all athletic, they're experienced... it would have been the perfect end to the Cinderella story to take down that giant too, but I guess the clock struck midnight on us."

The fourth-seeded Eagles (23-6), who hadn't reached state since 2009, were out of their comfort zone early against a talented, veteran Hamilton (17-1) team that entered the four-team Division 2 tournament seeded first. The Chargers came out of the gates fast in their first state appearance since 1986, turning it on down the stretch of an opening set in which they never trailed.

Sauk Prairie stayed close early, pulling within 13-12 after back-to-back kills by sophomore Anni Braund and junior Aida Shadewald, who finished with a match-high 12 kills. Hamilton responded emphatically, going on a 12-1 run to close a set that ended when sophomore Sylvie Zgonc and senior Ella Chevalier put up the block to clinch the 25-13 win.