PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie's wild ride ends to Hamilton in state semifinals

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — What a run.
The Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team couldn't break through the last wall Saturday, suffering a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to Sussex Hamilton in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
"We ran into a phenomenal team," Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said after her team's first loss since Oct. 13. "And we knew it. They're all athletic, they're experienced... it would have been the perfect end to the Cinderella story to take down that giant too, but I guess the clock struck midnight on us."
The fourth-seeded Eagles (23-6), who hadn't reached state since 2009, were out of their comfort zone early against a talented, veteran Hamilton (17-1) team that entered the four-team Division 2 tournament seeded first. The Chargers came out of the gates fast in their first state appearance since 1986, turning it on down the stretch of an opening set in which they never trailed.
Sauk Prairie stayed close early, pulling within 13-12 after back-to-back kills by sophomore Anni Braund and junior Aida Shadewald, who finished with a match-high 12 kills. Hamilton responded emphatically, going on a 12-1 run to close a set that ended when sophomore Sylvie Zgonc and senior Ella Chevalier put up the block to clinch the 25-13 win.
"We were so focused this week, so I don't think they just hard stars in their eyes because they got to state," said Schlimgen, who is in her second year at Sauk Prairie but previously coached Wisconsin Heights to four state appearances, including the 2008 Division 3 title. "That happened to me the very first time I went to state. We didn't focus on what was coming, and then we got embarrassed. But these girls were focused all week... I'm just so proud of them."
Hamilton opened the second set with an ace by senior Janelle Stuempfig. But the Eagles took their first lead of the day on a Shadewald kill that gave them a 4-3 advantage. They could never put a run together against Hamilton, however, as the Chargers were flying around their half of the court.
The Chargers ripped off an 8-1 run to grab an 11-5 lead and take control of set two. Sauk Prairie didn't threaten the rest of the way, as a Zgonc kill capped off the 25-11 win and put Hamilton on the brink of advancing to the title match for the first time in program history.
The Eagles turned it on in the third, leading or staying within a three-point deficit the entire set. Junior middle hitter Olivia Paukner notched a kill to give Sauk Prairie a 10-9 lead, then Shadewald added a kill and sophomore setter Jenna Pistono had an ace during a stretch in which the Eagles built up a 14-12 advantage.
"Coming back and still believing they could do it," Schlimgen said of the Eagles not going away easy in the final set. "That's been the key to this team; they believe. They believe in each other and they believe that they're good enough."
The Eagles led by 18-15 when the Chargers took a timeout to reset. It worked, as they scored four straight points to grab a 19-18 advantage. Sauk Prairie battled until the final point, however, as Alexis Klemm had a kill and Shadewald added two to pull the Eagles within 24-23.
But Hamilton had their number, closing it out to advance to take on No. 2 River Falls (12-0) or No. 3 Burlington (17-0) in Saturday night's title match.
Shadewald's 12 kills were backed up by five kills each from Paukner and senior Olivia Breunig. Breunig added a team-leading 14 assists and an ace, while Paukner had two aces, Jenna Pistono had eight assists, Alia Schlimgen had 15 digs and an ace, and Kaitlyn Brickl had 12 digs.
It's a tight-knit group that had fun playing while getting even closer this season.
"I've been watching them play since they were about 4 years old I suppose, and they were little soccer players," said Amy Schlimgen, who has known most of the girls for a long time due to having a daughter on the team. "And I've got film of them playing basketball when they're little. ... And the community was amazing this morning. Hundreds of people lined up to see us out of town, it was awesome."
The Eagles' underdog run to the second state appearance in program history came up two wins short of their first title. It'll likely to take them some time to unpack everything that happened during a COVID-19-impacted season that saw them seeded up in Division 1; overcome a coronavirus outbreak that caused two players and the majority of the coaching staff to be quarantined during the first week of the postseason; and get through a daunting regional bracket that saw them knock off the reigning Division 1 state champions — Hartland Arrowhead — and runner-up — Oconomowoc.
The route, and everything the Eagles navigated on the way, made it a fall to remember. They weren't quite ready for it to be done, heading over to Marshfield to watch Sauk Prairie's boys soccer team take on Delavan-Darien in its Division 2 state semifinal.
"Every trip to state, you talk about it with such reverence and great memories," Schlimgen said. "I probably got a dozen texts from my old players at Heights that went to state. It just creates so many memories. Unfortunately we didn't get the whole experience... but we had to make the most of this crazy COVID year, and we did."
