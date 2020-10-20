PREP VOLLEYBALL: Shorthanded Sauk Prairie sweeps Watertown in regional quarterfinal

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team was missing two players and its head coach on Tuesday night.

In the end it didn’t matter, as the fourth-seeded Eagles rolled to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 win over No. 5 Watertown in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal match at Sauk Prairie High School. Sauk Prairie’s dominance showed through over the computer, which is how head coach Amy Schlimgen observed from her home.

“I love how we came out strong,” said Schlimgen, who has to quarantine until at least the middle of next week after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. That bumped junior varsity 2 coach Ryan Ruhland up to the sidelines Tuesday night.

“I’m really proud of the way that they played,” Ruhland said. “It’s a really fantastic squad. They’re putting in the effort in practice that allows them to be successful on game night. As long as they keep doing that, hopefully good things will keep coming.”

Good things came early and often Tuesday. Sauk Prairie (17-4) scored five of the first six points in the opening set and eventually opened up a 17-8 lead to force a Watertown timeout. The Goslings (4-8) never found momentum, as the Eagles pulled away for a 25-12 win.