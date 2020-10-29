PREP VOLLEYBALL: Third-set rally sparks Sauk Prairie's 3-1 sectional-semifinal win over Slinger

“Slinger, I watched so much film on them, they are so scrappy,” Schlimgen said of the Owls, who were missing a number of key players at points this season. “They came into this match with a whole bunch of wins. ... And they’re talented. They’re full of athletes. It’s not just one, it’s not just two, it’s a whole mess of them that can make things happen over there.”

That set up the third set, which saw Slinger lead for much of it until Shadewald, who had a match-high 19 kills, and the Eagles took over and never looked back.

“She’s pretty humble,” Schlimgen said of Shadewald. “Sometimes she puts a little too much pressure on herself, but we need her to, we need her to take over sometimes. And we’ve got other weapons this year.”

Pistono paced the Eagles with 20 assists, while Olivia Paukner had four aces, Alia Schlimgen had 19 digs and Hartwig had four blocks.

Breunig was also all over the court. The senior, who looked like she knew exactly what was going around her, frequently came up with kills when the Eagles needed them most.

“I just don’t want to lose Olivia,” Amy Schlimgen said, noting Breunig’s leadership and awareness. “She’s a special player — on and off the court.”