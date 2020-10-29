PREP VOLLEYBALL: Third-set rally sparks Sauk Prairie's 3-1 sectional-semifinal win over Slinger

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team was briefly on the ropes Thursday.
It didn’t last long. After splitting the first two sets and trailing the third 16-14, the top-seeded Eagles closed the set with a 11-2 run and went on to claim a 25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over No. 4 Slinger in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.
“That’s control. That was cool. That’s what we aim for,” Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen, who rejoined the team yesterday after a 14-day quarantine, said of her team’s huge run across the third and fourth sets. “Now we’ll get another chance to play here.
“I am one of those people that I am so much happier when I’m in a gym. Yesterday was just wonderful. I love the smells, I love the feeling, I love being in a gym.”
She’ll get at least one more opportunity, thanks in part to Aida Shadewald taking over down the stretch of the third set. The junior outside hitter, who has over 1,000 career kills, started Sauk Prairie’s 10-2 run with a kill from the left side.
She added a couple more, then dove for a dig that saved a point and gave the Eagles a 21-18 advantage. Maggie Hartwig and Olivia Breunig teamed up for a block before Shadewald had back-to-back aces and the Eagles claimed a 25-18 win.
“Aida’s blocks are killer,” Schlimgen said of Shadewald, noting that blocks are among the biggest momentum-swinging plays in volleyball. “Their player was shaking her head.
“After the third set, I’m still thinking this could go either way. You never know. You never know who’s going to show up, who’s going to not sure up for a few minutes.”
Her team quickly put those worries away, opening the fourth set with a Breunig kill and eventually building an 8-0 lead. The Owls found their footing again, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
“That was key,” Schlimgen said of the fast start to the fourth set. “In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want this to go to five.’ But then the girls took control with those first eight points. That was so important and a momentum killer for the other team.”
Sauk Prairie, which was playing at home for the first time since Oct. 20, came out of the gates fast. Hartwig recorded a block for the first point of the night, then a Breunig kill gave the Eagles an 11-6 lead and forced a Slinger timeout. Sauk Prairie didn’t look back in the opening set, closing it with a 10-2 run to claim a 25-13 win. Jenna Pistono and Alexis Klemm had back-to-back kills before an Owl miscue ended the set.
The second set was back and forth throughout. The teams were tied at 21 before the Owls closed strong to claim a 25-23 win and tie the match at 1.
“Slinger, I watched so much film on them, they are so scrappy,” Schlimgen said of the Owls, who were missing a number of key players at points this season. “They came into this match with a whole bunch of wins. ... And they’re talented. They’re full of athletes. It’s not just one, it’s not just two, it’s a whole mess of them that can make things happen over there.”
That set up the third set, which saw Slinger lead for much of it until Shadewald, who had a match-high 19 kills, and the Eagles took over and never looked back.
“She’s pretty humble,” Schlimgen said of Shadewald. “Sometimes she puts a little too much pressure on herself, but we need her to, we need her to take over sometimes. And we’ve got other weapons this year.”
Pistono paced the Eagles with 20 assists, while Olivia Paukner had four aces, Alia Schlimgen had 19 digs and Hartwig had four blocks.
Breunig was also all over the court. The senior, who looked like she knew exactly what was going around her, frequently came up with kills when the Eagles needed them most.
“I just don’t want to lose Olivia,” Amy Schlimgen said, noting Breunig’s leadership and awareness. “She’s a special player — on and off the court.”
It’s been an interesting road, as the Eagles learned days before the playoffs that an assistant coach had tested positive for COVID-19. That left the fourth-seeded Eagles to spend the first week of the postseason without two players and every coach except JV2 coach Ryan Ruhland.
They still got it done, claiming a 25-12, 25-19, 25-23 win over fifth-seeded Watertown, a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win over No. 1 Oconomowoc and a 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 win over No. 2 Hartland Arrowhead. The Eagles knocked off the reigning Division 1 state champions — Arrowhead — and the runner-up — Oconomowoc — in the process.
“Our defense is phenomenal, usually. We missed some serve receive tonight, so we’ll be working on that,” Schlimgen said of what has made her team successful along with a growing level of confidence. “Against Arrowhead, it was our defense and our serving that won those first two sets. Totally. They were out of system for two whole sets.”
Another run like that and the Eagles will be in state for the first time since they suffered 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 loss to Appleton Xavier in the 2009 Division 2 semifinals. This year, they’re doing it up a division due to the lack of teams playing through the pandemic.
The Eagles will stay home to face No. 2 Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran in Saturday’s sectional final. The Foxes came back from a 2-1 deficit to record a five-set win over No. 3 Reedsburg on Thursday.
“We’ll watch some film if I can find some,” Schlimgen said of Friday’s practice plan. “I’ll study them, my coaches will study them, and then we’ll share what we know with the girls. And I wrote down a few things that we need to work on. I guess I probably can’t work them that hard. I tend to overwork them sometimes, so we’ll probably have to go a little easy.”
Slinger 13 25 18 20
Sauk Prairie 25 23 25 25
SLINGER (leaders) — Kills: Johnson 9; Aces: Johnson 5; Digs: Gillen 11.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Kills: Shadewald 19; Assists: Pistono 20; Aces: Paukner 4; Digs: Schlimgen 19; Blocks: Hartwig 4.
