The Wisconsin Dells volleyball team had its season come to an end with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 loss to host Mount Horeb in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal match on Tuesday night.
The Chiefs had a hard time matching the hard-hitting Vikings, who are led by 6-foot-4 senior outside hitter Elise Geotzinger, a University of Kentucky recruit.
Wisconsin Dells was led by the trio of Maddie Jones, Brooke Hartley and Maddie Brandt with two kills each. Senior Abigail Flock finished with a team-high nine digs.
Wisconsin Dells finished its regular season with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 win in Nekoosa on Thursday night. With the win, Wisconsin Dells finished in third place in the South Central Conference with a 6-4 record.
Leading Wisconsin Dells in the win was Alanna Wilson with seven kills, while Flock finished with 20 digs. Wisconsin Dells also got two ace serves each from Hartley, Flock, Jones and Paige Tofson.
