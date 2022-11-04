Randolph girls can't overcome St. Croix Falls' long runs in state volleyball semifinals

ASHWAUBENON — All good things must come to an end sooner or later. It happened to be the former for the third-seeded Randolph girls volleyball team.

The Rockets had their season end Friday afternoon at the Resch Center with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 loss to second-seeded St. Croix Falls in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.

“They kept us out of system most of the match, which was tough,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “You can’t play out of system a lot against good teams like that. You’ve got to stay aggressive, and we just didn’t have a chance to do it. And vice versa, we couldn’t keep them out of system.”

It was a restless morning for Randolph as it prepared for the match.

“There were some nerves at the hotel and when we were getting ready in the locker room,” senior Carizma Muth said. “When we all stepped out, I think we were all ready to go, leave it all out on the court and try to play our best game.”

The Saints advanced to meet three-time defending state champion Howards Grove, which swept Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the other semifinal.

“This is our first state title game and we’re really, really excited to compete,” St. Croix Falls senior Kelsey Cooper said. “We’re just excited to get out there and show Howards Grove what we can do.”

The Saints (35-4) found open spots for kills and kept the Rockets (36-8) out of rhythm throughout their match.

“It was really frustrating because usually I don’t get stopped much,” said Muth, who finished with six kills and nine attacking errors. “Then I’m seeing a block on my cross and then there’s three people sitting on the line. There wasn’t really anywhere for me to go. No tricky roll shots were working, so I couldn’t really get going.”

The Rockets didn’t have an answer for St. Croix Falls junior Lucy Belisle, who led with 13 kills. Cooper added 10 kills, and the Saints finished with 32.

The Saints went on a 17-5 run after the first set was tied at 5-5. The Rockets cut it to 23-14, but the Saints prevailed.

The second set was much closer and the Rockets had an 11-9 lead, but a 14-0 run by St. Croix propelled it to victory in the second set. Junior Morgan Marks did the serving during the run.

"She got them out of system with the deep ball,” Cooper said about Marks

St. Croix Falls coach Stacie Hoff said: “She’s really a consistent server. We have some of our better people up in the front row to be able to block, and they had their better (players) in the back row.”

The Saints shot out to a 10-point lead at 17-7 that blew the wind out of the Rockets in the third set.

Senior Josie Spors finished with six kills. Alvin led the Rockets with seven kills, and senior Jorey Buwalda led with 21 assists.

“I’m just extremely proud of these girls,” Kohlbeck said. “These two (Muth and Brandi Fuller) have been with me for four years now on varsity, starting. … Put volleyball aside, they’re great, great kids. All 15 of them, I’m going to miss them, but I know they’re going to be around and I’m going to see them a lot. That makes it a little bit easier. It’s so fun coaching them. They have a blast no matter what they’re doing, they have fun.”