Randolph girls volleyball team stays hot, wins Monona Grove Invite

Up against bigger schools, the Randolph high school girls volleyball team also was up for the challenge.

The Rockets, ranked fifth in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 state poll, dropped only one set in five matches on Saturday en route to winning the Monona Grove Invite.

That set came in the championship match against Kaukauna, honorable mention in the Div. 1 state poll, but the Rockets rebounded to win the title, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15.

Randolph advanced to the title match with wins over Monona Grove (25-18, 25-16), Oregon (25-22, 25-13), Stoughton (25-21, 25-12) and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (25-19, 25-18).

All seven of the other teams at the invite were Div. 1 squads, with Randolph the lone smaller school competing.

