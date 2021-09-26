 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randolph girls volleyball team stays hot, wins Monona Grove Invite
0 Comments
alert
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL | MONONA GROVE INVITE

Randolph girls volleyball team stays hot, wins Monona Grove Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rylea Alvin, Jorey Buwalda

Randolph's Jorey Buwalda (left) looks on as Rylea Alvin (22) tries for a kill past Fall River's Becca Tramburg during the third set of the Rockets' 25-14, 25-8, 25-20 win over the Pirates on Sept. 28, 2020, at Randolph High School.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

Up against bigger schools, the Randolph high school girls volleyball team also was up for the challenge.

The Rockets, ranked fifth in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 state poll, dropped only one set in five matches on Saturday en route to winning the Monona Grove Invite.

That set came in the championship match against Kaukauna, honorable mention in the Div. 1 state poll, but the Rockets rebounded to win the title, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15.

Randolph advanced to the title match with wins over Monona Grove (25-18, 25-16), Oregon (25-22, 25-13), Stoughton (25-21, 25-12) and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (25-19, 25-18).

All seven of the other teams at the invite were Div. 1 squads, with Randolph the lone smaller school competing.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ryder Cup fans gathered at the No. 1 tee box provide energy prior to the start of Sunday Singles matches

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News