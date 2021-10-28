Randolph gives good effort but loses to Lake Country Lutheran in four sets in Div. 3 sectional semis

That’s a big reason why the Lightning shot out to big leads in both the second and third sets, which Randolph couldn’t find a way to recover from.

“It was the serve-receive,” Kohlbeck said. “Their serves were tough and then when we were able to get serves up to our hitters, we played almost safe at points instead of staying aggressive. That’s what I tried to reiterate to them. We had to keep staying aggressive.”

The first set, however, was a much different story. The Rockets found ways to stay within reach before gaining a 23-18 advantage. The Lightning got to within one point, but the Rockets closed out the first set on a 2-1 run.

“Our defense was really solid,” Kohlbeck said. “When they got their swing, our defense was really good in the back row. We got some passes up.”

In the fifth set, the Lightning used a small run to take a 22-13 advantage, but the Rockets came back to within 22-18 before they closed it out on a 3-0 run.

“I was really proud of them in that last set,” Kohlbeck said. “They fought back when we were down quite a bit. We made a good game of it. We got them a little scared there at the end.”