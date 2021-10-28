Randolph gives good effort but loses to Lake Country Lutheran in four sets in Div. 3 sectional semis

HARTLAND – Head coach Jeff Kohlbeck knew his Randolph prep girls volleyball team was in for a dog fight heading into Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.
Before the game he remarked that what he knew about the top-seeded Lightning was that they’re really good. But the third-seeded Rockets were able to upset them in the first set before ultimately losing the match 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.
“We gave them a pretty good run there,” Kohlbeck said. “That first set there, we play some outstanding volleyball. They made a couple adjustments to our blocking and we just couldn’t adjust back to what we needed to do.”
Kohlbeck stated his team, which is ranked seventh in Div. 3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, didn’t have an answer for the Lightning’s serving. The Lightning, which ranks second in Div. 3, finished the night with 13 aces as a team. Ellie Schumacher and Rachel Rossing led Lake Country Lutheran with four aces apiece.
“Their serving was just outstanding,” Kohlbeck said. “Our serve-receive was … it’s hard to say it’s bad, but it’s hard to say it’s bad because their serves were so good. They’re barely clearing the net every time and it’s just so hard to read. Then when they’re serving over top, those three girls in the middle, you just can’t see the ball. The girls did the best they could.”
That’s a big reason why the Lightning shot out to big leads in both the second and third sets, which Randolph couldn’t find a way to recover from.
“It was the serve-receive,” Kohlbeck said. “Their serves were tough and then when we were able to get serves up to our hitters, we played almost safe at points instead of staying aggressive. That’s what I tried to reiterate to them. We had to keep staying aggressive.”
The first set, however, was a much different story. The Rockets found ways to stay within reach before gaining a 23-18 advantage. The Lightning got to within one point, but the Rockets closed out the first set on a 2-1 run.
“Our defense was really solid,” Kohlbeck said. “When they got their swing, our defense was really good in the back row. We got some passes up.”
In the fifth set, the Lightning used a small run to take a 22-13 advantage, but the Rockets came back to within 22-18 before they closed it out on a 3-0 run.
“I was really proud of them in that last set,” Kohlbeck said. “They fought back when we were down quite a bit. We made a good game of it. We got them a little scared there at the end.”
Randolph’s Carizma Muth finished with 19 kills and 12 digs while teammate Cassie Alsum had nine kills. Brandi Fuller contributed with 12 digs and Jorey Buwalda had 35 assists.
Randolph’s defense didn’t have an answer for Hannah Kuhlman, who finished with 17 kills and both Bailey Halliburton and Karli Molnau had 11 apiece. Adirana Studer finished with 24 digs as well.
The Lightning also finished with six blocks as a unit.
The Lightning will move on to play second-seeded Cuba City, which defeated top-seeded Brodhead in five sets.
Kohlbeck closed out the season stating that this year wasn’t a failure because it didn’t end how the Rockets wanted it to. He was pleased with the team’s effort all season.
“These seniors were great,” Kohlbeck said. “Cassie and Brianna (Wiersma) played awesome. Presley had an excellent run in the playoffs for us. It was just tough. It’s hard to say goodbye to those girls because they played hard. Then you throw out there that we lose Rylea Alvin in the first third of the season and we had to change what we’re doing. Rylea could’ve been a difference today, but we played with what we had and the girls played hard.”
