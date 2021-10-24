 Skip to main content
Randolph sweeps second-seeded Waterloo to win Div. 3 regional title
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL | WIAA DIVISION 3 REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Randolph sweeps second-seeded Waterloo to win Div. 3 regional title

The Randolph prep girls volleyball team is gaining traction as it steamrolls through the WIAA Division 3 postseason.

Coming off a sweep of Trailways Conference foe Johnson Creek last Thursday, the third-seeded Rockets found themselves competing against second-seeded Waterloo during Saturday’s regional title match.

No matter, Randolph still swept the Pirates 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 to advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal match at top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran.

The Lightning is another team that hasn’t lost a set, similar to the Rockets. So it’s looking like it could be a match-up of Goliaths.

The Rockets have the firepower as well. Carizma Muth led with 20 kills to go along with 12 digs.

Cassandra Alsum also had seven kills and nine digs. Lauren Grieger finished with four kills while Brandi Fuller put up a team-high 13 dig and three aces for the Rockets.

Randolph’s Joey Buwalda finished with 27 assists and two blocks while her older sister Presley Buwalda finished with eight digs.

Muth

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

