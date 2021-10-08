Randolph volleyball thriving through adversity as one of the state's top teams

Regardless of what sport it is, when a squad is getting ready to compete, the players aren’t worried about who they’re facing.
The name on the other jersey doesn't matter, they just go out and play their style.
The Randolph prep girls volleyball team has exemplified just that this season. The Rockets (23-7 overall) have dominated the Trailways West Conference, standing alone atop the league at 7-0, and have played against 14 Division 1 schools and almost 10 Division 2 schools this season.
“They’re not afraid to play anybody,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “They look forward to playing these bigger schools. They get very excited. They play them like it’s a tournament game, a playoff game. It was really fun at the Monona Grove tournament because we were playing all these big schools.”
The Rockets played five matches against Div. 1 teams (Monona Grove, Oregon, Stoughton, Kaukauna and Wisconsin Rapids) at the Monona Grove tournament on Sept. 25.
Kohlbeck said the Rockets “just kept bringing the energy,” which led to them only losing one set the entire day. That one set was the first in a 2-1 victory over the Galloping Ghosts. On the day, the Rockets were a perfect 5-0, tallying four other sweeps, which is “pretty amazing when you’re playing those big schools,” Kohlbeck said.
“That was a great tournament for us,” he added. “There was eight schools and there were seven Div. 1 schools there and then us. We ended up winning that whole tournament. The girls played outstanding. It doesn’t matter who they’re playing. They don’t get scared to play anybody. They play up to the challenge always.”
The success the Rockets have had has led to a No. 5 ranking in Div. 3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. They also recently locked up their second consecutive conference title with a three-set sweep over Montello Tuesday night, and have won four of the last five championships. In those four championship seasons, Randolph has only lost one set.
Now, the Rockets are preparing to host the Gold Division Trailways Conference tournament, which will display the top two teams of the East, West and South Divisions on Saturday.
They’re looking for a clean sweep of the regular season crown, as well as being able to say they're the best among the entire 23-team conference.
“I think it’s definitely doable,” Kohlbeck said. “It’s something that was a goal of ours when the season started. We won a lot of conference championships, but we haven’t won a lot of these conference tournaments. We’re going to see some really tough teams in the tournament.”
Armory fully stocked
Kohlbeck’s team definitely has the offensive firepower to do it.
Junior Carizma Muth and senior Cassie Alsum have been dominant up front with 246 kills and 166 kills, respectively. Then you plug in Josie Spors’ 102 kills and all three have combined for 514 (66.3 percent) of the Rocket’s 775 total kills.
“Cassie and Carizma are probably our top two hitters,” Kohlbeck said. “Carizma’s had a really good season hitting. Cassie’s had a really nice all-around season. She’s been really good offensively and one of our best back row players. That’s been really nice. Josie has been a really nice surprise. She’s been consistent. She’s added another weapon to our offense.”
Muth leads the team with a 45.3 kill percentage, and while that's well known by opponents, they haven't had an answer for the 5-foot-11 outside hitter.
“That’s the truth,” Kohlbeck said. “She’s been pretty unstoppable for most games. She’s grown into her roles on our team. She’s been our No. 1 hitter. She plays opposite Cassie. We always have a really strong hitter in the front row. There’s been games where we’ve called her number a lot to be our No. 1, especially towards the end of games when we’ve been playing these bigger schools. She’s been doing an excellent job.”
As a unit, the Rockets’ offense has been outstanding according to Kohlbeck. Coupled with their hitting prowess, the Rockets have 293 service aces, paced by Muth (66) and Alsum (56).
“If you come watch us play, it’s a little difficult to really look at our defense because our offense has been so good we haven’t had to play a whole of defense in a lot of games,” Kohlbeck said. “Offense is definitely our strong suit. We play a very aggressive style of volleyball, a quick style of volleyball. We get a lot of kills, so our defense hasn’t been called on a lot this year, except for when we play the bigger schools in tournaments. That’s what I’ve been most proud of. The girls have really stepped up, defensively, in those tougher games.”
That’s not to say the Randolph defense is bad. It’s not by a long shot, but there’s always something to improve on for the Rockets.
Picking up the trash has been going well for the Rockets as they've accrued 882 team digs this season. Alsum leads the way with 203 while junior Brandi Fuller (172), Muth (167) junior Jorey Buwalda (126) also have broken the century mark.
Blocking has been right around where Kohlbeck thought it would be. The Rockets are led by senior Brianna Wiersma’s 49 total blocks, and Buwalda has 44 total blocks on the season. As a team, Randolph has 128, showing there's plenty of depth along the front row.
“I think they’ve all stepped up, defensively,” Kohlbeck said. “Our blocking has been really, really good. Our back row play, I thought was going to be good anyways, and it’s been better than I expected. Brandi Fuller is an excellent libero. One of the best ones I’ve had and when you throw Cassie into the back row, Carizma and Presley (Buwalda) back there, they’ve just been really solid as a group. They work really well together as a team. It’s one thing we were working on the other day in practice was to play as a team in the back row. They really do a nice job of it.”
Full team effort
And the team as a whole has needed to step up after sophomore Rylea Alvin tore her ACL in a Trailways Conference sweep of Cambria-Friesland on Sept. 14. As a result, Kohlbeck has had to replace her with sophomore Lauren Grieger and Wiersma at times.
“It was a pretty big shock to our team,” Kohlbeck said. “The day we found out was the day after the Cambria game. She found out she tore her ACL and she came to practice. There were a lot of tears that day in practice. Everybody felt bad for her. I just wanted to reiterate to the girls that we’re not a one-person team. It sucks, but it’s a lot worse for Rylea than it is for us. Rylea would love to be out on the court playing and helping us out right now, but at least we still get to go out and play and prove we’re not a one-person team.”
The Rockets have gone 13-4 since losing Alvin for the season and Kohlbeck has noticed his two replacements have been improving each week.
“It’s given Lauren an opportunity to play,” Kohlbeck said. “It’s really helped her game. Bri has really stepped up in more of a leadership role. She’s taking on more of what Rylea was doing. It’s been nice. I’ve been really happy with these girls.
“Lauren and Bri don’t play with any fear, which is nice. They get sent the ball, they’re going to swing hard. They’re starting to learn the game more. They’re blocking has been outstanding. I haven’t concerned about the blocking because I always knew Lauren could be a good blocker. It’s just been nice.”
Those two girls have implanted themselves nicely into the machine that is Randolph. The one thing that’s nice for Kohlbeck is that he’s worked with a lot of the team for so many years that at times they’re correcting themselves midgame.
So much so that all Kohlbeck has to do is reiterate in-game corrections and tell them anything he sees.
“The cool part is that it’s sinking in now,” Kohlbeck said. “They listen to what I tell them in the past and they’re carrying them on their own into games. In some ways it’s easier, but there are other areas to improve on.
“I’ve told them all along I’m nitpicky with this team because they’re so good. I can see even bigger potential for them, so I’ve been picking out things that are pretty minor sometimes that I’ve been harping at them to get better at. That’s part has been a little more difficult, but it’s been a cool experience with this group.”
