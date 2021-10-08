Randolph volleyball thriving through adversity as one of the state's top teams

“If you come watch us play, it’s a little difficult to really look at our defense because our offense has been so good we haven’t had to play a whole of defense in a lot of games,” Kohlbeck said. “Offense is definitely our strong suit. We play a very aggressive style of volleyball, a quick style of volleyball. We get a lot of kills, so our defense hasn’t been called on a lot this year, except for when we play the bigger schools in tournaments. That’s what I’ve been most proud of. The girls have really stepped up, defensively, in those tougher games.”

That’s not to say the Randolph defense is bad. It’s not by a long shot, but there’s always something to improve on for the Rockets.

Picking up the trash has been going well for the Rockets as they've accrued 882 team digs this season. Alsum leads the way with 203 while junior Brandi Fuller (172), Muth (167) junior Jorey Buwalda (126) also have broken the century mark.

Blocking has been right around where Kohlbeck thought it would be. The Rockets are led by senior Brianna Wiersma’s 49 total blocks, and Buwalda has 44 total blocks on the season. As a team, Randolph has 128, showing there's plenty of depth along the front row.