Randolph's Cassandra Alsum tabbed Trailways West Player of the Year

The Randolph girls volleyball team didn’t just win the Trailways West Conference this fall, the Rockets rolled through the competition.
They didn’t lose a single set, going a perfect 21-0 en route to an unbeaten 7-0 record and the league title.
And for their efforts, they were rewarded accordingly on the league’s postseason awards list, with senior Cassandra Alsum being tabbed as the league’s Player of the Year and five others joining her, including three first-teamers.
Alsum was eighth in league play with 60 kills (8.6 per match) and tied for third in service aces with 21 (3.0) while helping the Rockets to the championship. They spent all season in the top-10 of the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 poll.
Accompanying her on the first team from Randolph are juniors Jorey Buwalda, Carizma Muth and Brandi Fuller.
Buwalda led the league in assists with 190 (27.1 per match) while Muth was second in kills with 76 (10.9) and Fuller was tied for seventh with 17 aces (2.4).
Rounding out the first team are Rio junior Emily Loging and sophomore Anna Benisch as well as Fall River senior Isabelle Gregorio.
Benisch tied for fifth in kills with 64 (9.1) while Loging led the way with 81 (11.6). Loging was also fifth in aces with 19 (2.7).
The second team included Cambria-Friesland senior Cameron Bauer, junior Lindsay Drews and sophomore Jenna Pulver; Fall River senior Ariel Schlachter; and Markesan senior Lauren Clark, junior Ashtyn Clark and sophomore Leah Bobek.
Lauren Clark was fourth in kills with 67 (9.6) while Drews was third in assists with 161 (23.0).
Bauer led the league in aces with 28 (4.0) and Bobek led in digs with 119 (17.0).
Randolph junior Josephine Spors and sophomore Rylea Alvin rounded out the Rockets’ handful of all-conference recipients, both receiving honorable mention.
Also receiving honorable mention were Rio senior Kayla Staveness; Fall River junior Ava Rozinski; Montello sophomore Kennedy Calnin; Pardeeville senior Sydnie Wheeler; and Princeton/Green Lake senior Jenna Kelma and junior Madeline Cody.
Staveness was second in the league in digs with 99 (14.1).
Rio and Cambria-Friesland tied for second in the conference at 5-2 while Fall River was fourth at 4-3 and Montello and Markesan tied for fifth at 3-4. Pardeeville took seventh at 1-6 and Princeton/Green Lake was last at 0-7.
The list of honors continued for Randolph as Muth was picked as All-State in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and Alsum, Buwalda and Fuller all receieved honorable mention.
< h3> ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST< h3>
Player of the year — Cassandra Alsum, Sr., Randolph.
First team — Cassandra Alsum, Sr., Randolph; Jorey Buwalda, Jr., Randolph; Carizma Muth, Jr., Randolph; Brandi Fuller, Jr., Randolph; Emily Loging, Jr., Rio; Anna Benisch, Soph., Rio; Isabelle Gregorio, Sr., Fall River.
Second team — Cameron Bauer, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Lindsay Drews, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Jenna Pulver, Soph., Cambria-Friesland; Ariel Schlachter, Sr., Fall River; Ashtyn Clark, Jr., Markesan; Lauren Clark, Sr., Markesan; Leah Bobek, Soph., Markesan.
Honorable mention — Josephine Spors, Jr., Randolph; Rylea Alvin, Soph., Randolph; Kayla Staveness, Sr., Rio; Ava Rozinski, Jr., Fall River; Kennedy Calnin, Soph., Montello; Sydnie Wheeler, Sr., Pardeeville; Jenna Kelma, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Madeline Cody, Jr., Princeton/Green Lake.
