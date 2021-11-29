Randolph's Cassandra Alsum tabbed Trailways West Player of the Year

The Randolph girls volleyball team didn’t just win the Trailways West Conference this fall, the Rockets rolled through the competition.

They didn’t lose a single set, going a perfect 21-0 en route to an unbeaten 7-0 record and the league title.

And for their efforts, they were rewarded accordingly on the league’s postseason awards list, with senior Cassandra Alsum being tabbed as the league’s Player of the Year and five others joining her, including three first-teamers.

Alsum was eighth in league play with 60 kills (8.6 per match) and tied for third in service aces with 21 (3.0) while helping the Rockets to the championship. They spent all season in the top-10 of the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 poll.

Accompanying her on the first team from Randolph are juniors Jorey Buwalda, Carizma Muth and Brandi Fuller.

Buwalda led the league in assists with 190 (27.1 per match) while Muth was second in kills with 76 (10.9) and Fuller was tied for seventh with 17 aces (2.4).

Rounding out the first team are Rio junior Emily Loging and sophomore Anna Benisch as well as Fall River senior Isabelle Gregorio.