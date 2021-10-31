Reedsburg breaks through to first-ever state volleyball tournament

It was the Beavers' first sweep of the postseason, as they earned a No. 1 seed in regionals and received a bye before claiming a 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11 win over La Crosse Logan, a 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 win over West Salem and a 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15 win over River Valley.
They cleared the big hurdle Saturday afternoon, but many of the Beavers have played on a state stage before. Last winter, the Reedsburg girls basketball team reached state for the second time in program history, advancing all the way to the Division 2 title game before suffering a 68-56 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame.
The Division 2 state volleyball tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The Beavers (27-8), who were in the sectional finals for the first time this century, will be joined there by Luxemburg-Casco, McFarland and Pewaukee.
Photos from Thursday's Reedsburg vs. River Valley Div. 2 volleyball sectional semifinal