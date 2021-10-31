Reedsburg breaks through to first-ever state volleyball tournament

The Reedsburg Area High School girls volleyball team will spend this week making the program's first state tournament appearance.

The Beavers earned their way there emphatically, sweeping to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 win over Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday night in Altoona.

It was the Beavers' first sweep of the postseason, as they earned a No. 1 seed in regionals and received a bye before claiming a 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11 win over La Crosse Logan, a 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 win over West Salem and a 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15 win over River Valley.

They cleared the big hurdle Saturday afternoon, but many of the Beavers have played on a state stage before. Last winter, the Reedsburg girls basketball team reached state for the second time in program history, advancing all the way to the Division 2 title game before suffering a 68-56 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame.

The Division 2 state volleyball tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The Beavers (27-8), who were in the sectional finals for the first time this century, will be joined there by Luxemburg-Casco, McFarland and Pewaukee.