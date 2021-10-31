 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reedsburg breaks through to first-ever state volleyball tournament
0 Comments
alert top story
PREP VOLLEYBALL | REEDSBURG 3, BALDWIN-WOODVILLE 0

Reedsburg breaks through to first-ever state volleyball tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsburg celebration

The Reedsburg volleyball team celebrates during Thursday's win over River Valley in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Reedsburg Area High School girls volleyball team will spend this week making the program's first state tournament appearance.

The Beavers earned their way there emphatically, sweeping to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 win over Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday night in Altoona.

Reedsburg bench

The Reedsburg bench reacts to a block during Thursday's win over River Valley in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It was the Beavers' first sweep of the postseason, as they earned a No. 1 seed in regionals and received a bye before claiming a 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-11 win over La Crosse Logan, a 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 win over West Salem and a 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15 win over River Valley.

Reedsburg volleyball atones for last year's loss, notches sectional semifinal win over River Valley

They cleared the big hurdle Saturday afternoon, but many of the Beavers have played on a state stage before. Last winter, the Reedsburg girls basketball team reached state for the second time in program history, advancing all the way to the Division 2 title game before suffering a 68-56 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame. 

The Division 2 state volleyball tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The Beavers (27-8), who were in the sectional finals for the first time this century, will be joined there by Luxemburg-Casco, McFarland and Pewaukee.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers RB Braelon Allen on fourth straight 100-yard game, getting tackled by a kicking net

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News