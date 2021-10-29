Reedsburg volleyball atones for last year's loss, notches sectional semifinal win over River Valley

“You have to hit the floor, you have to do what it takes to keep the ball off the floor, and since that point in the season last year it’s become a standard for them. This is what they expect and this is what they do,” she said.

“I just have the mentality that I just have to get a touch on anything I can,” added senior Ella Halvensleben, who matched Macie Wieman with a team-high 21 digs.

Oetzman had 35 assists and three blocks, while six separate Beavers recorded aces in the win. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks got 12 kills and 19 digs from junior Morgan Brickl, senior Kate Hanson had 14 assists and senior Annabelle Willoughby tacked on eight kills in the loss.

With the win, the Beavers are into a sectional final for the first time since before this year’s senior class was born, adding just another notch onto an already momentous year for the group, which included Macie Wieman going over the 1,000-career mark in both kills and digs.

But while that’s all well and good, the group has much larger goals in mind: the program’s first-ever state tournament berth. While that won’t be easy against a game Baldwin-Woodville team that finished second in the Middle Border Conference and enter with a record of 23-9, the key to beating the Blackhawks is easy.