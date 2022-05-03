Reedsburg youth volleyball clinics set for May, June

The Reedsburg Volleyball program will be hosting two spring volleyball clinics for girls who are currently in grades 2-5. The clinics will take place at Reedsburg High School from 9-11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 14 and May 21. The cost for each clinic attended is $10.00. Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. The registration form can be found on the Reedsburg high school volleyball website, and it has also been distributed to district schools as well as St. Peter's, and Sacred Heart.
The June youth volleyball camp will take place Monday, June 27 to Thursday, June 30 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Reedsburg High School. This camp is for girls entering grades 3-8 for the 2022-2023 school year. The cost of the camp is $60.00, which includes a camp T-shirt. Camp registration forms have been delivered to district schools as well as Sacred Heart and St. Peter's. Registration forms at Prairie Ridge and Pineview Elementary schools are available in the main office. In addition, forms can be found on the Reedsburg high school volleyball website. The registration deadline for the camp is Friday, June 10.
For any questions, contact coach Sheila Green at 608-356-8919.