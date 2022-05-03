Reedsburg youth volleyball clinics set for May, June

The Reedsburg Volleyball program will be hosting two spring volleyball clinics for girls who are currently in grades 2-5. The clinics will take place at Reedsburg High School from 9-11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 14 and May 21. The cost for each clinic attended is $10.00. Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. The registration form can be found on the Reedsburg high school volleyball website, and it has also been distributed to district schools as well as St. Peter's, and Sacred Heart.