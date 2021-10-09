Rio coach JC Madorin reached 100 career victories, has learned a ton over 10-year career

Over time, Madorin said he’s learned that building the relationships not only with the players, but all the families coming through the program helps the program as a whole.

“That’s just something I have a focus on and I keep getting better and better at,” he said. “I think that helps build the program and the community. It keeps everyone together and it gives us a chance to go out and win nightly.”

That’s especially true at Rio. When Madorin was with Beaver Dam, he had more players coming in the program, but there are significantly less with Rio.

“We’re happy to take anybody,” Madorin said. The last couple of years here, we’ve been happy to take players who have walked into our gym who have never touched a volleyball.”

It’s definitely been a learning experience running the Rio program because Madorin is competing against some exceptional competition as Fall River, Randolph and Markesan have all been at the top of the conference since he’s taken over.

The Rockets have already locked up the conference title with an undefeated 7-0 record while the Vikings are second with a 5-1 record. Randolph had swept the Vikings on Sept 23 when Madorin only needed one victory to reach the milestone.