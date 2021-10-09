Rio coach JC Madorin reached 100 career victories, has learned a ton over 10-year career

There’s a unique situation between the high schools in Fall River and Rio. There’s only 11.2 miles that separate them and during the fall, the football and cross country teams co-op.
The only sport where the Pirates and Vikings don’t co-op is volleyball and they are Trailways West Conference rivals.
The Vikings defeated the Pirates 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 on Sept. 28, which was Senior Night as well. The win gave coach JC Madorin his 100th career victory in his 10 years as a head coach between Rio and Beaver Dam.
“It does kind of make it a friendly-slash-rivalry situation,” Madorin said. “A lot of our players know each other because sports are combined and see each other a lot. It was a fun opportunity to get a chance to do it against a rivalry now.”
The Vikings have since added three more victories for Madorin, who is in his fifth season at Rio. It took him some time to reach the milestone as he didn’t find a lot of success in the first couple of years at Rio.
“I think Rio in general, when I came in was a struggling program a little bit,” Madorin said. “So I think the biggest thing was the players at the time buying into the system I was looking at running, and really building that foundation. We did have some success those first few years.
“These last couple of years, the system is in place and we’ve just been keep pushing to better our program. We’ve got some nice players. I think having the opportunity to build a program has really helped. The biggest thing is the community, coaches, players are all buying into what the program is about.”
Over time, Madorin said he’s learned that building the relationships not only with the players, but all the families coming through the program helps the program as a whole.
“That’s just something I have a focus on and I keep getting better and better at,” he said. “I think that helps build the program and the community. It keeps everyone together and it gives us a chance to go out and win nightly.”
That’s especially true at Rio. When Madorin was with Beaver Dam, he had more players coming in the program, but there are significantly less with Rio.
“We’re happy to take anybody,” Madorin said. The last couple of years here, we’ve been happy to take players who have walked into our gym who have never touched a volleyball.”
It’s definitely been a learning experience running the Rio program because Madorin is competing against some exceptional competition as Fall River, Randolph and Markesan have all been at the top of the conference since he’s taken over.
The Rockets have already locked up the conference title with an undefeated 7-0 record while the Vikings are second with a 5-1 record. Randolph had swept the Vikings on Sept 23 when Madorin only needed one victory to reach the milestone.
“JC and I are pretty good friends,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “He’s a great guy. He coached my daughter (Macy) in club for a couple years, so we get along really well. We had a conversation before and after the game when we played over there. He’s just a great guy. I’m so happy for him winning his 100th. We actually talked about it as a team. The girls wanted to know how many wins I had. As a team, we were all excited for JC.”
Madorin gave a lot of credit for the way Kohlbeck runs his system at Randolph as he’s closing in on 400 victories this season over the last two decades.
“Randolph’s always been a good team,” Madorin said. “I’ve coached several of the players who are on that team currently. It’s a great program and Jeff does a great job running that program. It’s the standard we look for and we’re looking at.
“We keep pushing ourselves, knowing that we’re capable of playing at that level. We want to keep competing at that level every single night.”
The Rockets will host the Gold Bracket today between the top two teams of the East, West and South Divisions of the Trailways Conference.
“I know some of the goals we set at the beginning of the year had us pushing for the top of the conference,” Madorin said. “It’s a really exciting time. Four out of the six teams that are in the Gold bracket are all in the same regional, which is a really exciting opportunity to see where we stack up towards the top of the bracket.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.