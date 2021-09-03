Rio volleyball sweeps up Cambria-Friesland, stays unbeaten in Trailways West play

Following a promising season last fall, the Rio prep volleyball team is off to another phenomenal start this fall.
The Vikings remained unbeaten in Trailways West Conference play on Thursday, notching a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 sweep over Cambria-Friesland.
Junior Emily Loging tallied 14 kills, seven aces and three blocks to pace Rio, which moved to 2-0 in the league and remains the only unbeaten alongside rival Randolph.
“We have been preaching consistency this week. We had a couple times where we got caught in some ruts but played some very clean streaks of volleyball,” Rio coach JC Madorin said.
Coupled with Loging, the Vikings (6-4 overall) got a balanced night from Anna Benisch as the sophomore notched a team-high 11 digs to go with six kills. Vivian Hoene had 19 assists while Kayla Staveness and Loging each had eight digs apiece.
“Overall our team is mending well and we are doing the right things daily,” Madorin added.
Pumas can’t claw back L-Cats
After capturing a regional title in the WIAA Div. 2 alternate fall season this past spring, Poynette opened its 2021 campaign on a sour note as the Pumas were swept by Lake Mills, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 in a Capitol North Conference tilt.
Seniors Leah Hutchinson and Rachel Yelk each had five kills, with the latter tallying a pair of blocks to help pace Poynette. It wasn’t enough to keep pace with the L-Cats however, as they got 14 kills from Katie Borchert and another dozen from Ava Belling.
Junior Brooke Steinhorst added six assists and four aces, while senior Olivia Radewan had 19 digs for the Pumas (0-1 Capitol North, 0-1). Meanwhile, Sydney Lewellin racked up 35 assists, Olivia Karlen had 19 digs and Gabby Hack recorded a pair of blocks for Lake Mills (6-2, 1-0).
Slow start trips up Blue Devils
A poor first set sunk Lodi on Thursday as the Blue Devils could rally in a 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 loss to Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol North clash.
Senior Sam Klann had six kills and a pair of blocks, while senior Dylann Harrington had 12 digs to fuel Lodi in the loss. The Warriors meanwhile were led by the balanced pair of Marissa Duddeck and Lily Schuetz, who had 10 and nine kills, respectively.
Hope Hesselberg added nine assists and a pair of aces for the Blue Devils, while Cheyenne Johnson had 14 assists and four aces for the Warriors (8-1, 1-0). Olivia Bartels tacked on 20 digs and Duddeck had 3.5 blocks for Lakeside, while Reagan Zastrow and Sam Edge each had nine digs for Lodi (4-5, 0-1).