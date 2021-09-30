ROUNDUP: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie volleyball sweep; Schlimgen wins 700th career match

The Baraboo volleyball team put Portage away in straight sets on Thursday night.
The host Thunderbirds held off a late Portage charge to claim a 25-16, 25-19, 26-24 win on Senior Night at Baraboo High School.
The T-Birds (25-16, 4-5 Badger Small) led for much of the night against their Badger West Conference rivals. They took control of the first set with a 10-3 run that stretched a 12-10 lead to a 22-13 advantage. Senior McKenzie Gruner capped the run with a kill, then added two more to secure the 25-16 opening-set win.
Baraboo scored the first three points of the second set and opened up a commanding 6-1 lead before Portage (4-17, 1-8) called a timeout. Baraboo kept coming, as Katie Peterson notched an ace before McKenzie and Jaydnn Gruner traded off kills to open up a 12-3 lead.
Portage chipped away, pulling within 20-18 before Baraboo closed the set with a 5-1 run. Jaydnn Gruner had a huge block during the stretch, giving the T-Birds a 23-18 advantage before they closed it out.
A Jaydnn Gruner kill also gave Baraboo a 7-2 lead in the third and final set. Peterson added an ace and the T-Birds ran out to a 10-3 advantage.
The Warriors had a run of their own in them, responding with a 12-4 run to take a 15-14 lead and force a Baraboo timeout. They led until back-to-back McKenzie Gruner kills gave the T-Birds an 18-17 advantage.
They gave it up, however, with Portage’s Estella Brees serving an ace in a stretch that saw the Warriors tie the set at 24. But Baraboo closed it out at home, claiming a 26-24 win to cap off the sweep.
McKenzie Gruner had a match-high 18 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Taylor Pfaff also had three blocks and four aces, while Jaydnn Gruner had 29 assists and nine kills, and Daelynn Merrell had nine digs.
Felicia Sanders and Olivia Jones each had five kills to lead a Portage team that also got 11 assists from Sydni Kratz, two aces from Madison Maass and nine digs from Emma Colling.
Baraboo, which also picked up a 2-0 win over Portage during the Reedsburg Quadrangular on Sept. 7, will close the regular season at Reedsburg on Oct. 7 and at DeForest on Oct. 14.
Portage will host an invitational on Saturday.
Sauk Prairie 3, Reedsburg 0
Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen won her 700th career match with a road sweep of Badger West rival Reedsburg on Thursday.
The Eagles (28-2, 8-0 Badger West), who took the lead in the Badger Small with Tuesday’s 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-13 home win over Madison Edgewood, are ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Reedsburg (16-5, 6-3) is third in the Badger West, trailing only Sauk Prairie and Edgewood.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Baraboo 119, River Valley/Richland Center 51
Natalie Gneiser and Ella Lohr each won two individual events as the Baraboo High School girls swim team claimed a 119-51 non-conference win over River Valley/Richland Center in Thursday night’s non-conference dual meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
Gneiser won the first individual event of the day. The senior did so by nearly 17 seconds, touching the wall in 2:03.71 to finish well ahead of the rest of the field. River Valley/Richland Center's Kris Langrehr (2:20.62) and Baraboo's Bianca Brown (2:27.33) took second and third, respectively.
Gneiser also won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:39.18.
Lohr had some room to spare while leading Baraboo to a sweep of the 200 individual medley. Lohr took first in 2:18.61, while Isabella Stout (2:25.75) took second and Rachel Laux (2:31.97) finished third.
Lohr (1:01.24) and Anna Balfanz (1:01.53) were neck and neck to the finish line in the 100 butterfly, taking first and second, respectively, while Clare Stuczynski (1:11.53) placed third.
Stout (1:14.00), Brown (1:15.08) and Ophelia Swallen (1:27.55) swept the 100 breaststroke, while McKenzie Stute won the 100 freestyle in :55.50; and Balfanz won the 100 backstroke (1:01.39).
The T-Birds swept the relays, as Gneiser, Stute, Lohr and Balfanz won the 200 medley relay (1:56.30); Laux, Stuczynski, Stout and Balfanz won the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.06); and Gneiser, Lohr, Stout and Stute won the 400 freestyle relay (3:54.19).
River Valley/Richland Center's Beverly Harper (:25.92) won the 50 freestyle, while Baraboo's Stute (:25.93), Karlie Wegner (:28.36) and Mackenzie McMahon (:28.47) finished second through fourth.
Baraboo will visit Lodi on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Sauk Prairie 4, Portage/Poynette 1
Sam Drescher scored two goals to lead the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team to a 4-1 win at Portage/Poynette.
Drescher scored in the 13th and 40th minute to give the Eagles a 2-0 halftime lead. Will Judge added a 52nd-minute goal and Ben Wilson found the back of the net in the 57th minute before Portage/Poynette closed the scoring with Mitchell Butson's 70th-minute strike.
Griffin Butson made nine saves for Portage/Poynette, while Ellis Kirner tallied four for Sauk Prairie.
Baraboo 7, Reedsburg 0
Oliver Scanlan, Ronaldo Lopez and Johan Lopez each scored twice in Baraboo's 7-0 home Badger West Conference win over Reedsburg.
The T-Birds created pressure from the get-go, and broke through for the first time when Ronaldo Lopez assisted Johan Lopez in the 10th minute.
Ronaldo Lopez added a goal of his own at the 37:45 mark and the T-Birds took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
They poured it on after break, with Johan and Ronaldo Lopez each scoring before Scanlan scored twice and Bryce Ballweg capped the scoring with 78:25 to play.