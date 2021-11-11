Sauk Prairie has starring role on All-Badger West girls volleyball awards list

She added 83 aces, 41 blocks and 330 digs for good measure. Schlimgen meanwhile went over the half-century mark with a team-high 511 digs. Despite missing her sophomore season, Schlimgen, who also had 76 assists and 48 aces, ended her career with 1,203 digs.

Baraboo senior middle hitter McKenzie Gruner and Reedsburg senior outside hitter Macie Wieman were the other two from the area picked as first-teamers, joining the Sauk Prairie trio as well as Edgewood’s Ring and senior middle hitter Ally Barth.

Similar to Shadewald, Gruner, who will play at Div. II Northern Michigan, punished opposing defenders with 496 digs, including a .376 hitting percentage. Gruner also had 102 blocks, 58 aces and 264 digs.

Not to be outdone, Wieman racked up a team-high 421 kills for the Beavers behind a .418 kill percentage. She also led Reedsburg with 37 blocks and 396 digs.

Sauk Prairie had its bid at making it to the state tournament for a second season in a row come to an end in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, getting swept by eventual state runner-up McFarland.

Edgewood’s postseason run came to a close with a loss in four sets to Lake Mills in the regional finals.