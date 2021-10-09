 Skip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Prairie, Madison Edgewood split Badger West volleyball title; Baraboo 5th

Maggie Hartwig

Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig (right) rises above the net during a home win over Madison Edgewood on Sept. 28.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood girls volleyball teams will share the inaugural Badger West Conference title.

Sauk Prairie went unbeaten through regular-season Badger West play and had a leg up entering Saturday's conference tournament, but Edgewood claimed a 23-25, 25-21, 15-7 win in the championship to force a split.

Sauk Prairie volleyball rises to top spot in Division 2 WVCA poll

The teams rolled through Saturday, on a collision course for the title match just four days after Sauk Prairie rose to No. 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 2 poll. Edgewood was ranked fourth in the latest rankings, which came out less than a week after Sauk Prairie claimed a 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-13 home win over the Crusaders on Sept. 28.

Sauk Prairie volleyball beats Edgewood to take Badger West lead

But Edgewood had Sauk Prairie's number Saturday, led by Marquette University recruit Natalie Ring's 14 kills and 1.5 blocks. The Crusaders and Eagles each finished with 14-1 records against Badger West opponents.

Now the teams will wait to see if they'll meet in the postseason. The Division 2 playoffs are scheduled to start Oct. 19 and run through the state championship on Nov. 6 in Green Bay.

Baraboo finishes 5th

Baraboo went 2-2 to finish fifth in the eight-team Badger West Conference tournament.

The Thunderbirds claimed a 25-12, 25-7 win over Monroe and a 25-15, 25-23 win over Oregon, while suffering a 31-29, 9-25, 15-11 loss to Mount Horeb and a 25-14, 25-15 loss to Sauk Prairie.

Tags

