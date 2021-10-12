Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg volleyball earn No. 1 seeds

The Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg girls volleyball teams will each begin the WIAA playoffs as No. 1 seeds.

It was a foregone conclusion for Sauk Prairie, which has been ranked in the top three of the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 2 poll all season. The Eagles, who rose from second to first in the Oct. 5 poll, are seeded first and will receive a bye before hosting No. 4 Mayville or No. 5 Lodi in the Oct. 21 regional semifinals.

Kewaskum is seeded second in the region, while also includes No. 3 Columbus, No. 6 Campbellsport and No. 7 Portage.

Sauk Prairie, which shared the 2021 Badger West Conference title with Madison Edgewood, made state for the second time in program history last fall. The Eagles were bumped up to Division 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They ran with it, knocking off the reigning Division 1 state champion (Hartland Arrowhead) and runner-up (Oconomowoc) en route to their first state berth since 2009. Sauk Prairie was seeded fourth and suffered a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 semifinal loss to the top seed — and eventual champion — Sussex Hamilton.