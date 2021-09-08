Sauk Prairie volleyball 3rd, soccer 9th in state rankings

There was no movement on top of the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association's Division 2 rankings this week.

Sauk Prairie remained ranked third in the state, while No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco and No. 2 Madison Edgewood held firm atop Division 2.

The Sauk Prairie, which reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last season, is a perfect 14-0 in 2021. The Eagles went 3-0 during Tuesday's Badger Conference quadrangular in Reedsburg, sweeping Baraboo (25-6, 25-19), Portage (25-9, 25-11) and Reedsburg (25-23, 25-13).

McFarland is ranked fourth, jumping past Fox Valley Lutheran as the teams rounded out the Division 2 top five for the second straight week. Sauk Prairie and No. 6 Freedom are the only undefeated teams in the Division 2 rankings.

Mosinee, Pewaukee, Xavier and Bloomer round out the top 10.

Sauk Prairie soccer ranked 9th

The Sauk Prairie boys soccer team is ranked ninth in the latest Wisconsin Coaches Soccer Association Division 2 rankings, a week after debuting fifth in the season-opening poll.