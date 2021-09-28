Sauk Prairie volleyball beats Edgewood to take Badger West lead

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Top-ranked teams don’t always get to see each other during the regular season. Sauk Prairie and Madison Edgewood got that chance Tuesday night, as the second- and third-ranked teams in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division 2 poll squared off in a Badger West Conference match in Prairie du Sac.

The second-ranked Eagles got it done, claiming a 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-13 home win to take control of the Badger West race and establish an early advantage over a team they're likely to see again this season.

"We started a little slow and we were struggling in that second set big time, but then we really took control," Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said. "That feels good. It feels like we're the real deal to beat a team like that.

"We slowed them down. We served tough and they weren't able to pass great, and I think that was key, keeping them out of system as much as possible."

With the win, Sauk Prairie (27-2, 7-0) took a big step in securing its first conference championship since 2011, pulling ahead of Edgewood (22-6, 7-1) with three regular-season Badger West matches remaining.