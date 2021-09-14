Sauk Prairie volleyball jumps to second in Division 2 poll

The Sauk Prairie volleyball team jumped up to No. 2 in the third Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 poll of the season.

The Eagles (20-0), who are the lone unbeaten team in the Division 2 rankings, moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 when the latest poll was released Tuesday morning.

Sauk Prairie won its home invitational on Saturday, and is returning to Badger Conference action this week with a Tuesday match at Monroe and Thursday match against Mount Horeb.

Luxemburg-Casco (17-3) remains first in Division 2, while Sauk Prairie surpassed Madison Edgewood (13-5). The Crusaders dropped to No. 3, followed by McFarland (14-1), Appleton Xavier (15-8), Fox Valley Lutheran (17-1), Pewaukee (15-5), Catholic Memorial (10-8), Mosinee (16-1) and Freedom (11-2).

While ranked in Division 2 this season, Sauk Prairie competed in Division 1 in the pandemic-affected WIAA postseason last fall. The Eagles knocked off the reigning state champions and runners-up en route to the second WIAA state tournament appearance in program history. Sauk Prairie suffered a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to Sussex Hamilton, the eventual state champions, in the semifinals.

Sauk Prairie soccer drops out of poll