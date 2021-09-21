Sauk Prairie volleyball remains second in Division 2 poll

The Sauk Prairie volleyball team is no longer unbeaten.
The Eagles remained ranked second in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, however, as the quality of their losses prevented them from losing any ground atop the statewide poll.
Sauk Prairie (25-2) is ranked second for the second straight week, trailing only Luxemburg-Casco (21-5) in Division 2. McFarland (12-1) moved up from fourth to third, while Madison Edgewood (17-5), Appleton Xavier (16-9), Fox Valley Lutheran (23-1), Catholic Memorial (14-10), Mosinee (19-1), Pewaukee (21-5) and Lake Mills (12-3) round out the top 10 in the poll released Tuesday.
Sauk Prairie started last week with a 25-6, 25-12, 25-16 win at Monroe in a Badger Conference match on Sept. 14. Olivia Paukner finished with 10 kills, five digs, two aces and one block, while Alia Schlimgen went on an 18-serve streak to get the Eagles off to a fast start in the first set. Schlimgen finished the day with 28 good serves and five aces, while Jenna Pistono had 16 assists and one ace.
The Eagles followed up the Monroe win by attending the 32-team Charger Challenge tournament, which brought many of the state’s best teams to Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday.
“I was overall pleased with our play and came out of the tournament with some great wins,” Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said. “We blocked very well until our final match; we played some great defense; and we ran some great, fast, aggressive plays. We are improving but still have lots of room for more improvements, as well.”
The Eagles won their pool in Milwaukee, including notching a 25-15, 25-16 win over a Hartford team that the Eagles lost to twice last year. They also claimed a 25-23, 25-17 win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran and an 18-25, 25-17, 15-6 win over Kimberly, which is ranked ninth in Division 1.
Aida Shadewald finished pool play with 23 kills, 28 digs, 30 good serves, three aces and three blocks; while Paukner had 15 kills, six blocks and six aces; Maggie Hartwig had 13 kills and 10 blocks; Alexis Klemm had 15 kills, 25 assists, 12 digs, seven blocks and an ace; Pistono had 34 assists, 12 digs and two aces; Schlimgen had 27 digs, three aces and five assists; and Anna Braund had 12 kills, 23 digs and six aces.
The Eagles’ first loss of the season came with a 25-23, 18-25, 15-7 loss to Kettle Moraine — the eighth-ranked team in Division 1 — in a challenge match that saw Shadewald collect 13 kills, seven digs, one block and one ace.
Sauk Prairie bounced back by starting the Silver Bracket of the tournament with a 25-22, 25-22 win over Mukwonago. Shadewald had 15 kills, four digs, one ace and one block; while Hartwig had seven kills and two blocks; Schlimgen had 12 digs and two aces; Klemm had two kills, nine assists and three digs; and Pistono had eight assists, six digs and one ace.
The Eagles’ tournament ended in the Silver Bracket semifinal, where they suffered a 25-19, 25-20 loss to Germantown, which is ranked sixth in Division 1.
“It stings a little to get our first two losses for the season,” Amy Schlimgen said. “But hopefully that will be the extra push we need to keep working hard so we keep improving as we lead up to some tough conference matches and the tournament run.”