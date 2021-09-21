Sauk Prairie volleyball remains second in Division 2 poll

The Sauk Prairie volleyball team is no longer unbeaten.

The Eagles remained ranked second in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, however, as the quality of their losses prevented them from losing any ground atop the statewide poll.

Sauk Prairie (25-2) is ranked second for the second straight week, trailing only Luxemburg-Casco (21-5) in Division 2. McFarland (12-1) moved up from fourth to third, while Madison Edgewood (17-5), Appleton Xavier (16-9), Fox Valley Lutheran (23-1), Catholic Memorial (14-10), Mosinee (19-1), Pewaukee (21-5) and Lake Mills (12-3) round out the top 10 in the poll released Tuesday.

Sauk Prairie started last week with a 25-6, 25-12, 25-16 win at Monroe in a Badger Conference match on Sept. 14. Olivia Paukner finished with 10 kills, five digs, two aces and one block, while Alia Schlimgen went on an 18-serve streak to get the Eagles off to a fast start in the first set. Schlimgen finished the day with 28 good serves and five aces, while Jenna Pistono had 16 assists and one ace.

The Eagles followed up the Monroe win by attending the 32-team Charger Challenge tournament, which brought many of the state’s best teams to Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday.