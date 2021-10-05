Sauk Prairie volleyball rises to top spot in Division 2 WVCA poll

Aida Shadewald had 15 kills, nine digs, four aces and two blocks in the win, while Alia Schlimgen had 25 digs; Maggie Hartwig had 12 kills and five blocks; Olivia Paukner had four kills, three blocks and two aces; Alexis Klemm had 14 assists, five kills, two blocks and one ace ace; Jenna Pistono had 16 assists and six digs; and Anni Braund had nine kills, 15 digs and one block.

"Maggie Hartwig and Alexis Klemm had career nights with their hitting, which was very important since Edgewood really keyed on our star outside hitter Aida Shadewald," Amy Schlimgen said. "I don’t think they were expecting the firepower they got from Klemm and Hartwig that night."

The Eagles followed that up with Thursday's 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 road win over a Reedsburg team Schlimgen said was "so scrappy and talented." Shadewald had a team-high 14 kills in the Badger West Conference win.

The Eagles finished the week by rolling through a tournament at Edgewood over the weekend. They didn't drop a set, beating Union Grove, Platteville and DeForest before claiming a 25-22, 25-10 win over Madison Memorial in the championship.

Alia Schlimgen tallied her 1,000th career dig during a 25-19, 25-18 win over Platteville, while Pistono reached 1,000 career assists in the win over Madison Memorial.