Sauk Prairie volleyball, soccer ranked in Division 2
PREP SPORTS

Sauk Prairie volleyball, soccer ranked in Division 2

The Sauk Prairie High School volleyball and soccer teams are both ranked in the top five as the fall season ramps up.

The Eagles are ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings. Sauk Prairie, which reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last season, is off to a fast start in 2021, winning the Janesville Invitational over the weekend before sweeping Oregon, 25-5, 25-17, 25-19, on Tuesday.

The Sauk Prairie volleyball team trails only top-ranked Luxemburg-Casco and Madison Edgewood in the Division 2 rankings. The field is rounded out by Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, McFarland, Lakeside Lutheran, Pewaukee, Freedom, Bloomer and Green Bay Notre Dame.

Sauk Prairie, which will return to action for a Sept. 7 quadrangular in Reedsburg, is scheduled to host Madison Edgewood on Sept. 28. 

Sauk Prairie volleyball

The Sauk Prairie volleyball team celebrates a point during a WIAA Division 1 state-semifinal loss to Sussex Hamilton in Wisconsin Rapids, in November 2020.

The Sauk Prairie boys' soccer team is in a similar position after a breakthrough 2020 season that saw them reach state for the first time since 1996. The Eagles, who suffered a 2-0 loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in the Division 2 championship game, is ranked fifth in Division 2 in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings of 2021.

The Eagles (1-1-0) opened the season with a 1-0 win at Madison East on Aug. 26 before suffering a 1-0 loss to Oregon on Tuesday.

Oregon is currently ranked third in Division 2, two spots ahead of the Eagles. The full Division 2 rankings consist of Whitefish Bay, Elkhorn, Oregon, Cedarburg, Sauk Prairie, Brookfield Central, Glendale Nicolet, Pewaukee, Wauwatosa East and Waukesha West.

Sauk Prairie will begin a two-week stretch of road games by visiting Sun Prairie East on Thursday and Lodi on Saturday.

Quinn Baier

Sauk Prairie's Misael Dominguez (18) looks on as Quinn Baier (middle) scores a goal in front of West Salem's Max Goetz (left) in the 49th minute of the Eagles' 3-0 victory on Saturday evening in a Division 2 sectional championship match at Sauk Prairie High School.

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

1, Appleton North; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4, Oconomowoc; 5, Wales Kettle Moraine; 6, Germantown; 7, River Falls; 8, Kimberly; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, Burlington 5-2.

Honorable mention – Sussex Hamilton; Holmen; Hartford; Kaukauna; Wisconsin Lutheran.

DIVISION 2

1, Luxemburg-Casco; 2, Madison Edgewood; 3, Sauk Prairie; 4, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran; 5, McFarland; 6, Lakeside Lutheran; 7, Pewaukee; 8, Freedom; 9, Bloomer; 10, Green Bay Notre Dame.

Honorable mention – Mosinee; Appleton Xavier; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Mount Horeb; Winneconne.

DIVISION 3

1, Howards Grove; 2, Fall Creek; 3, Hartland Lake County Lutheran; 4, Waterloo; 5, Oconto; 6, Randolph; 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; 8, Laconia; 9, Brodhead; 10, Grantsburg.

Honorable mention – La Crosse Aquinas; Colfax; Racine Prairie School; Neenah St. Mary Catholic; Kenosha Christian Life.

DIVISION 4

1, Burlington Catholic Central; 2, Turtle Lake; 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 4, Three Lakes; 5, Prentice; 6, Potosi; 7, Hillsboro; 8, Niagara; 9, Athens; 10, South Shore.

Honorable mention – Royall; Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran; Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian; Monticello.

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(First week)

OVERALL

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Hartland Arrowhead; 4, Madison West; 5, Bay Port; 6, Brookfield East; 7, Elkhorn; 8, Green Bay Preble; 9, Oregon; 10, Green Bay Notre Dame.

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Hartland Arrowhead; 3, Madison West; 4, Bay Port; 5, Brookfield East; 6, Green Bay Preble; 7, Sun Prairie; 8, Eau Claire Memorial; 9, Waunakee; 10, De Pere.

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay; 2, Elkhorn; 3, Oregon; 4, Cedarburg; 5, Sauk Prairie; 6, Brookfield Central; 7, Glendale Nicolet; 8, Pewaukee; 9, Wauwatosa East; 10, Waukesha West.

DIVISION 3

1, Green Bay Notre Dame; 2, Grafton; 3, Shorewood; 4, Delavan-Darien; 5, Plymouth; 6, McFarland; 7, Seymour; 8, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers; 9, Milwaukee Pius XI; 10, New Berlin West.

DIVISION 4

1, Racine Prairie School; 2, Oostburg; 3, University School of Milwaukee; 4, Arcadia; 5, Mount Calvary Saint Lawrence Seminary; 6, Sturgeon Bay; 7, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; 8, Barron; 9, Whitefish Bay Dominican; 10, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.

