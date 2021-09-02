Sauk Prairie volleyball, soccer ranked in Division 2

The Sauk Prairie High School volleyball and soccer teams are both ranked in the top five as the fall season ramps up.
The Eagles are ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings. Sauk Prairie, which reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last season, is off to a fast start in 2021, winning the Janesville Invitational over the weekend before sweeping Oregon, 25-5, 25-17, 25-19, on Tuesday.
The Sauk Prairie volleyball team trails only top-ranked Luxemburg-Casco and Madison Edgewood in the Division 2 rankings. The field is rounded out by Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, McFarland, Lakeside Lutheran, Pewaukee, Freedom, Bloomer and Green Bay Notre Dame.
Sauk Prairie, which will return to action for a Sept. 7 quadrangular in Reedsburg, is scheduled to host Madison Edgewood on Sept. 28.
The Sauk Prairie boys' soccer team is in a similar position after a breakthrough 2020 season that saw them reach state for the first time since 1996. The Eagles, who suffered a 2-0 loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in the Division 2 championship game, is ranked fifth in Division 2 in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings of 2021.
The Eagles (1-1-0) opened the season with a 1-0 win at Madison East on Aug. 26 before suffering a 1-0 loss to Oregon on Tuesday.
Oregon is currently ranked third in Division 2, two spots ahead of the Eagles. The full Division 2 rankings consist of Whitefish Bay, Elkhorn, Oregon, Cedarburg, Sauk Prairie, Brookfield Central, Glendale Nicolet, Pewaukee, Wauwatosa East and Waukesha West.
Sauk Prairie will begin a two-week stretch of road games by visiting Sun Prairie East on Thursday and Lodi on Saturday.