Sauk Prairie volleyball, soccer ranked in Division 2

The Sauk Prairie High School volleyball and soccer teams are both ranked in the top five as the fall season ramps up.

The Eagles are ranked third in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings. Sauk Prairie, which reached the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last season, is off to a fast start in 2021, winning the Janesville Invitational over the weekend before sweeping Oregon, 25-5, 25-17, 25-19, on Tuesday.

The Sauk Prairie volleyball team trails only top-ranked Luxemburg-Casco and Madison Edgewood in the Division 2 rankings. The field is rounded out by Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran, McFarland, Lakeside Lutheran, Pewaukee, Freedom, Bloomer and Green Bay Notre Dame.

Sauk Prairie, which will return to action for a Sept. 7 quadrangular in Reedsburg, is scheduled to host Madison Edgewood on Sept. 28.

The Sauk Prairie boys' soccer team is in a similar position after a breakthrough 2020 season that saw them reach state for the first time since 1996. The Eagles, who suffered a 2-0 loss to Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers in the Division 2 championship game, is ranked fifth in Division 2 in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association rankings of 2021.