Sauk Prairie volleyball sweeps by Ripon, into sectional finals
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Prairie volleyball sweeps by Ripon, into sectional finals

Sauk Prairie volleyball
BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Sauk Prairie High School volleyball team is a win away from back-to-back state tournament appearances.

The top-seeded Eagles reached the doorstep Thursday, claiming a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 win over fellow No. 1 Ripon in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Portage High School.

The Eagles are scheduled to play McFarland or Lake Mills in Saturday's sectional final in McFarland.

The Eagles (46-3), the top-ranked team in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, have yet to lose a set in the postseason. They received a first-round bye before claiming a 25-18, 25-15, 25-12 win over Lodi and a 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 win over Kewaskum in regionals.

Sauk Prairie, which shared the 2021 Badger West Conference title with Edgewood, reached the Division 1 state semifinals last fall, suffering a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to eventual champion Sussex Hamilton.

The 2021 Division 2 state tournament will be held on Nov. 5-6 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

