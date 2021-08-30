Sauk Prairie volleyball wins season-opening invitational

After reaching the WIAA state tournament for the second time in program history last season, the Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team is carrying high expectations into 2021.

The Eagles already have a trophy to their name, winning the Gold Bracket of the season-opening Janesville Invitational on Aug. 27-28.

"All team members played great over the weekend," Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said. "I was very happy with their aggressive play and teamwork."

The Eagles went 10-0 in Janesville, losing just one set over the course of two days. They capped their tournament with a 25-17, 25-10 win over Edgerton in the championship.

Senior Aida Shadewald, a Wright State commit, had 10 kills, six digs, one ace and one block in the final match. Anni Braund added six kills, six digs and one ace; while South Dakota State commit Alia Schlimgen had 13 digs; Jenna Pistono had six assists and four aces; Alexis Klemm had 10 assists, five digs, one kill, one block and one ace; and Maggie Hartwig and Makenzie Breunig each had three kills.