Sauk Prairie volleyball's historic run ends with a silver ball

ASHWAUBENON — The last time the Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team qualified for the WIAA state tournament was in 2020, and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln hosted the Division 1 participants due to COVID-19. The Eagles' experience was fun, but it wasn’t as memorable as it would’ve been if the tournament was held at the Resch Center.

The Eagles were able to experience the normal venue, though the result wasn’t what they were hoping for, falling to Appleton Xavier in four sets, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16.

“I hope this was a much bigger deal,” Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said. “We felt like we kinda got robbed in 2020. Everybody did the best they could to make it a big deal, but it wasn’t anything like this. I want them to experience this whole thing. To get to the final game was fantastic and I hope it will make memories for them forever.”

Senior Annika Braund said she will remember the difference this year.

“In 2020, we were saying, ‘Oh my God, we made it to state,’” she said. “We didn’t really … we cared we were at state, but this time everyone had the mindset that we want a gold ball. It was a really fun journey.”

This was Xavier’s first state title in its fifth state tournament appearance.

“(Sauk Prairie has) good hitters in all positions — two good setters, a scrappy libero," Xavier coach Luke Herriges said. "They are a very good team. ... I’m really glad, obviously, how it turned out, but they were going punch for punch with us.”

Braund finished Saturday’s state championship game with 21 kills and seven digs. Her play in the third set was key for the Eagles (47-4).

“My setters were really on with their sets,” Braund said of seniors Alexis Klemm (23 assists) and Jenna Pistono (15). “It makes it pretty easy with just how fast they were.”

Sauk Prairie was competitive in the first two sets, but they just couldn’t hold onto small leads. Xavier (37-7) ended the first set on an 8-2 run after it trailed 19-16. The second set saw the Eagles have a 22-20 lead, but the Hawks closed out with a 5-1 run.

“I’ve seen these guys come back so many times,” Schlimgen said. “I wasn’t really worried yet. I knew we could come back. That third set told me we’re ready to fight here. We’re ready to go all out.”

The Eagles came out of the break on a mission, jumping out to a 12-5 lead when Pistono got a block.

“They just took control again, which I’ve seen so many times this season,” Schlimgen said. “Everything is on, the chemistry is great and it was just beautiful. That’s how we want to execute beautiful passes like that, so we can run anything anywhere. The hitters were on fire at that time. It looked great.”

Braund's younger sister, junior Jozie Braund, finished with 11 kills to go along with 14 digs. Klemm had a team-high 15 digs.

The Hawks seized control in the fourth set by jumping out to a 14-4 lead.

“It felt like a blink of an eye that we were down by that much," Jozie Braund said. "It was very frustrating because we wanted to bring it and transfer all of our energy from our play in the third set to the fourth set. It didn’t work out.”

The Eagles found a way to cut the deficit to 22-16, though.

“It takes some mental toughness for sure,” Schlimgen said. “I was pleased at the way they did come back to all of a sudden I looked up and I was at 16. I was like, ‘Oh, this is doable. There’s no clock in volleyball, so let’s keep going.’”

Junior Halle Vande Hey led a balanced Xavier attack with 15 kills, while sophomores Madison Daley (14) and Annika Kowalski (10) had double-digit kills.