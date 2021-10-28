'The girls believed': Central Wis. Christian pushes 4th-ranked Monticello to the max but comes up short

But Monticello would rebound in a big way in the next set, going on a 12-1 run after the score was tied at 5-all to take a 17-6 lead.

The Crusaders would put up a fight from there, but the Ponies evened the match at a set apiece on Ellie Gustafson’s kill.

She would also put away the third set with a kill.

“She’s really tough to stop,” Ten Napel said of the Ponies’ outside hitter.

CWC did open that third set on a 5-1 run but Monticello answered with a 7-0 run to go in front 8-5. The set was close for a bit after that, later tied at 9-all, but the Ponies went on a 7-1 run from there to take a 16-10 advantage.

The match threatened to really get away from the Crusaders in the fourth set, as they fell behind 5-0 out of the gate.

But they didn’t quit and kept things within striking distance after that, even rallying from a 19-12 deficit to get back even at 23-all.

Monticello had match point at 24-23 and 25-24, but a kill by Smies prevented the Ponies from putting things away on their first chance and a service error by the Ponies kept CWC alive the second time.