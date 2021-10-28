'The girls believed': Central Wis. Christian pushes 4th-ranked Monticello to the max but comes up short

MONTICELLO — Central Wisconsin Christian won the battle. Monticello won the war.
But the Crusaders showed without a shadow of doubt that they definitely weren’t overmatched by the Ponies, the fourth-ranked team in Division 4 according to the coaches association.
Third-seeded CWC, fresh off an upset of second-seeded Burlington Catholic Central in the regional finals, won an epic first set — it lasted a half an hour — 33-31 but couldn’t keep momentum in its corner after that, falling to the top-seeded Ponies in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals after dropping the next three sets, 25-16, 25-18, 27-25.
“The girls believed and they put everything into it, so it hurts,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said. “But that’s how it should be.”
That first set was one to remember.
Things were close in the early going but CWC eventually went in front 20-15. Monticello, though, didn’t back down, eventually tying the set at 21-all.
It was tit for tat from there, with Monticello having set point three times and CWC four times before finally capitalizing on the fifth opportunity, going up one-set-to-none on Ada Smies’ ace.
“It was fun,” Ten Napel said. “Neither team wanted to quit, so it was good volleyball.”
But Monticello would rebound in a big way in the next set, going on a 12-1 run after the score was tied at 5-all to take a 17-6 lead.
The Crusaders would put up a fight from there, but the Ponies evened the match at a set apiece on Ellie Gustafson’s kill.
She would also put away the third set with a kill.
“She’s really tough to stop,” Ten Napel said of the Ponies’ outside hitter.
CWC did open that third set on a 5-1 run but Monticello answered with a 7-0 run to go in front 8-5. The set was close for a bit after that, later tied at 9-all, but the Ponies went on a 7-1 run from there to take a 16-10 advantage.
The match threatened to really get away from the Crusaders in the fourth set, as they fell behind 5-0 out of the gate.
But they didn’t quit and kept things within striking distance after that, even rallying from a 19-12 deficit to get back even at 23-all.
Monticello had match point at 24-23 and 25-24, but a kill by Smies prevented the Ponies from putting things away on their first chance and a service error by the Ponies kept CWC alive the second time.
They weren’t denied on their third try at advancing to Saturday night’s sectional final — against Hilbert, a No. 2 seed from the other side of the sectional — with Hannah Clark’s kill ending things.
“They played great tonight — Monticello did. We just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” Ten Napel said. “They do a great job of defending.”
Still, it was a valiant effort by the Crusaders, a youthful bunch that loses talented senior hitter Shelby Buwalda, libero Megan Greenfield and Olivia Ruis but figures to gain invaluable experience from this postseason run and be back ready to make noise again in 2022.
“I was really proud of our how seniors and how they played and how they fought — and how they led us this year,” Ten Napel said.
As for how well his team played — for the most part — in this this match and the fact they never backed down, Ten Napel wasn’t surprised.
“We played good at the net,” he said. “We found more defense as the night went along.
“Super proud of them. They believe in each other, and when it gets tough, that comes out.”
Photos from Thursday night's Trailways East clash between Central Wis. Christian and Hustisford
Shelby Buwalda
Central Wisconsin Christian Volleyball Team Celebrates
Central Wisconsin Christian Student Section Celebrates
Kaitlyn Vander Werff
Kaitlyn Vander Werff
Megan Greenfield
Elise Ritzema
Jada Pieper
Kelsey Ewert
Trailways East Conference Championship Trophy
Chellie Hildebrandt
Emma Hoffman
Ada Smies
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.