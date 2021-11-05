Top-seed too much for Reedsburg in girls volleyball state semifinals

The WIAA record books will need to be updated after this fall to include Reedsburg among the all-time participants in the girls volleyball state tournament, the Beavers having made their state debut Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, though, their stay was short-lived.

Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco scored nine of the first 11 points in the match and trailed only briefly all-match long — in the very early going of both the second and third sets, never by more than two points — en route to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-21 victory over fourth-seeded Reedsburg in the Division 2 semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Mahra Wieman led the Reedsburg attack with 10 kills while Macie Wieman had seven and Haylee Kast had four.

Kast also had three aces without any errors to aid in the offensive department, while Macie Wieman had 23 digs, McKenna Oetzman 14 digs and Ella Halvensleben nine digs on the defensive end.

A pair of kills by Autumn Flynn, who had a dozen in the match to lead all hitters, highlighted a 9-2 opening run — one she capped with an ace — for L-C that gave the Spartans early command of the match.