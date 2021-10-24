Top-seeded Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie both win regional volleyball titles

The Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie girls volleyball teams are two wins away from state.

It'd be Sauk Prairie's second state appearance in two years, while Reedsburg hasn't made it that far in program history. The Sauk County-area teams are on the same footing this year, however — seeded first and rolling through the WIAA Division 2 tournament.

They played to those seeds Saturday night, with Reedsburg claiming a 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 home win over No. 4 West Salem, and Sauk Prairie recording a 25-21, 25-22, 25-15 home win over No. 2 Kewaskum.

Aida Shadewald, a Wright State University commit, had 14 kills and three aces in Sauk Prairie's win. The Eagles (45-3), the top-ranked team in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, will host Ripon on Thursday.

Ripon picked up a 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 win over Berlin on Saturday. Thursday's winner will advance to take on third-ranked McFarland or Lake Mills, which pulled off a 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 win over fourth-ranked Madison Edgewood — one of the three team's to beat Sauk Prairie — on Saturday, on Oct. 30 in the sectional finals.