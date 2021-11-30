Two of a kind: Central Wis. Christian's KK Vander Werff, Hustisford's Kelsey Ewert share Trailways East's top honor

Very little separated the Central Wisconsin Christian and Hustisford girls volleyball teams this season, with the Trailways East Conference title decided by the outcome of their match on Oct. 7, a closely-contested affair that went four sets and was won by CWC.
When it came to deciding the Player of the Year in the conference, it was a tie — an honor shared by CWC junior Kaitlyn Vander Werff and Husty senior Kelsey Ewert.
The latter led in kills during league play, landing 108 (15.4 per match) while the former was the leader in assists by a wide margin, finishing with 216 (30.1). The next closest in assists was 129 by Dodgeland senior Emily Braun, also a first-teamer.
Vander Werff and Ewert also tied for fourth in service aces with 19 and Ewert was tops in digs with 156 (22.3 per match).
Also making the first team were CWC’s Elise Ritzema and Ada Smies, both juniors, Husty senior Ariona Hildebrandt and Horicon sophomore Natalie Braun.
Ritzema was second in league play in kills with 80 (11.4 per match) while Smies was third with 77 (11.0). Smies also was the co-leader in blocks with 21.
Hildebrandt was right behind Ewert in digs, finishing with 139 (19.9). And Braun was third in assists with 124 (17.7) and tops in aces with 27.
The second team was made up of CWC’s Shelby Buwalda; Husty’s Autumn Kehl and Morgan Kehl; Dodgeland’s Morgan Kjornes; Horicon’s Hannah Soblewski; and Oshkosh Valley Christian’s Ellie Dinkelman and Camryn Hass.
Buwalda was second in aces with 26, Dinkelman and Kuehl were fourth and fifth with kills with 63 and 62, respectively, and Kehl was third in blocks with 19.
Soblewski was seventh in digs with 83 (11.9).
Garnering honorable mention were CWC’s Olivia Ruis; Dodgeland’s Alexis Schultz; Horicon’s Paige Boeck and Grace Condon; Valley Christian’s Anna Giannopoulous, Kate Wallace and Stella Wright; Oakfield’s Lynsey Streeter and Stella Hofman; Oshkosh Lourdes Academy’s Madison Peerenboom and Rylee Kuklinsi; and Wayland’s Ellie Alpin.
Condon shared the league lead in blocks with Smies and Schultz was fifth in digs with 92 (13.1 per match).
CWC’s record was perfect in league play at 7-0 and the Crusaders continued on to the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals, losing in four sets at Monticello.
Husty, meantime, was 6-1 and lost to Monticello in the regional finals.
Dodgeland took third at 5-2, Horicon was fourth at 4-3, Valley Christian was fifth at 3-4, Oakfield sixth at 2-5, Lourdes seventh at 1-6 and Wayland last at 0-7.
The All-Trailways East accolades weren’t all for a trio of players from CWC and Husty as Vander Werff was tabbed first team All-State in Div. 4 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and Ewert and Smies both garnered honorable mention.
Photos from Trailways East clash between Central Wis. Christian and Hustisford
Shelby Buwalda
Central Wisconsin Christian Volleyball Team Celebrates
Central Wisconsin Christian Student Section Celebrates
Kaitlyn Vander Werff
Kaitlyn Vander Werff
Megan Greenfield
Elise Ritzema
Jada Pieper
Kelsey Ewert
Trailways East Conference Championship Trophy
Chellie Hildebrandt
Emma Hoffman
Ada Smies
