Two of a kind: Central Wis. Christian's KK Vander Werff, Hustisford's Kelsey Ewert share Trailways East's top honor

Very little separated the Central Wisconsin Christian and Hustisford girls volleyball teams this season, with the Trailways East Conference title decided by the outcome of their match on Oct. 7, a closely-contested affair that went four sets and was won by CWC.

When it came to deciding the Player of the Year in the conference, it was a tie — an honor shared by CWC junior Kaitlyn Vander Werff and Husty senior Kelsey Ewert.

The latter led in kills during league play, landing 108 (15.4 per match) while the former was the leader in assists by a wide margin, finishing with 216 (30.1). The next closest in assists was 129 by Dodgeland senior Emily Braun, also a first-teamer.

Vander Werff and Ewert also tied for fourth in service aces with 19 and Ewert was tops in digs with 156 (22.3 per match).

Also making the first team were CWC’s Elise Ritzema and Ada Smies, both juniors, Husty senior Ariona Hildebrandt and Horicon sophomore Natalie Braun.

Ritzema was second in league play in kills with 80 (11.4 per match) while Smies was third with 77 (11.0). Smies also was the co-leader in blocks with 21.