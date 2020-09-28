VOLLEYBALL: Randolph starts strong, swats away Fall River in third set to remain unbeaten

RANDOLPH — After not losing a set throughout the course of an 8-0 start to the year, Randolph’s prep girls volleyball team finally cracked last Thursday against Rio.
The Rockets rebounded to win the next three sets and improve to 9-0 on the year, but the taste of defeat — of losing that one set — still lingered over the weekend.
It’s gone now.
Randolph cruised in set one against Fall River on Monday night and other than a brief spell of back-and-forth action midway through the third set, had little trouble remaining unbeaten, claiming a 25-14, 25-8, 25-20 victory over the Pirates.
“We were focusing on having a quicker start than we had against Rio, and we definitely did that — we started much quicker,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said of gaining momentum right out of the gate. “We served aggressively and our defense was really good for much of the game — especially Cassie Alsum, she played excellent.”
Alsum did, indeed, have a great night, finishing with a team-best seven kills as well as game highs in aces (8) and blocks (2).
And it was her kill in the second set that capped off a dominant 13-0 run, all with Brandi Fuller at the service line, to put the Rockets firmly in control of the match.
“Our serves were aggressive, but I thought we passed much better during that spurt,” Kohlbeck said of the key to that run. “And then our hitters were smart. They were seeing the floor really well — they were swinging hard when they were single blocked, and when they weren’t, they were tipping to open spots or rolling balls to open spots on the court.
“And that’s something with this young group that I’ve been really getting on them about, is always going for the kill no matter what the set is. And they did a really good job during that run there.”
To the Pirates’ credit, though, they didn’t fold up shop down two sets to none. In fact, after trailing 7-4 in the early going of the third set they rallied to eventually go in front 9-8.
It was at that point the set turned into a seesaw affair, with two ties over the course of the next seven points scored.
Finally, with Randolph scoring a point to get within 15-14, Kohlbeck called timeout to try and stop the arm-wrestling contest.
“It was more or less to get them refocused — we were just kind of going through the motions for a little bit there and I wanted to get them refocused. (Fall River) is a talented team and they want to win too, and that was the focus during that timeout,” he said. “I didn’t want to keep going back and forth, because the longer that happens then the more danger you’re in at the end of the set.
“And they did a nice job coming out of it — it was nice to see the way they responded coming out of that timeout.”
Randolph did tie the set at 15-all out of the timeout — the third tie in 13 points scored since the Pirates led 9-8 — and it would be knotted up again at 16-all and 17-all.
But then Alsum delivered an ace to spark an 8-3 finishing run for the Rockets — one in which Livia Erdman had a big spike kill to give Randolph a 20-18 lead and Carizma Muth sandwiched a kill and set-ending ace around a kill by Rylea Alvin to finish things off.
Despite suffering the sweep, Fall River coach Laura Trautman was pleased with the way her largely inexperienced team battled — and, ultimately, improved.
“We know we have to keep working on passing and serving — we got kind of killed that first set in serve receive, and we know we have to keep working on that,” she said. “But I will say, I thought my kids held their composure — even though we were down so much, I thought they held their composure, which is something that we’ve been working on. It’s tough when you’re young and you’re thrown into a situation like that.”
The certainly are young, with two freshmen, two sophomores, five juniors and only one senior on the roster.
That one senior — Becca Tramburg — is doing a good job as the glue of the group, though.
“This girl has to put up with a lot, but she’s a good leader,” Trautman said while standing next to Tramburg.
Fall River did get back junior hitter Jordan Kirchberg on Monday after she was out last week, but the Pirates were without junior libero Hailey Lange.
They held their own, all things considered.
“Take away things here and there and I thought we did good,” said Trautman, adding that a switch at libero in the third set “helped our passing,” which was what kept Fall River close throughout that set.
It also might have given the Pirates momentum heading into their next match, even if they did ultimately get swept by the Rockets.
If nothing else, it leaves a good taste after the way the first two sets went.
“Yeah it does,” Tramburg said. “Our hustle was really there and our serve receive — we were getting our passes up. We just had more energy.
“Even though we didn’t win, we still had things that were good for us.”
RANDOLPH 3, FALL RIVER 0
Fall River 14 8 20
Randolph 25 25 25
Fall River leaders: Kills — Belle Gregorio 8, Jordan Kirchberg 3. Assists — Ariel Schlachter 14. Aces — Belle Gregorio 2. Blocks — None. Digs — Becca Tramburg 12, Natalie Anderson 12.
Randolph leaders: Kills — Cassandra Alsum 7, Carizma Muth 7. Assists — Jorey Buwalda 32. Aces — Cassandra Alsum 8. Blocks — Cassandra Alsum 2. Digs — Brandi Fuller 16.
