VOLLEYBALL: Randolph starts strong, swats away Fall River in third set to remain unbeaten

“And that’s something with this young group that I’ve been really getting on them about, is always going for the kill no matter what the set is. And they did a really good job during that run there.”

To the Pirates’ credit, though, they didn’t fold up shop down two sets to none. In fact, after trailing 7-4 in the early going of the third set they rallied to eventually go in front 9-8.

It was at that point the set turned into a seesaw affair, with two ties over the course of the next seven points scored.

Finally, with Randolph scoring a point to get within 15-14, Kohlbeck called timeout to try and stop the arm-wrestling contest.

“It was more or less to get them refocused — we were just kind of going through the motions for a little bit there and I wanted to get them refocused. (Fall River) is a talented team and they want to win too, and that was the focus during that timeout,” he said. “I didn’t want to keep going back and forth, because the longer that happens then the more danger you’re in at the end of the set.

“And they did a nice job coming out of it — it was nice to see the way they responded coming out of that timeout.”