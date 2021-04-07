VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Wonewoc-Center starts week with sweeps of Bangor and Necedah

The Wonewoc-Center prep girls volleyball team improved to 10-3 overall with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Scenic Bluffs Conference rival Bangor Monday night. Then the following night, the Wolves swept Necedah 25-14, 25-10, 25-18 for their 11th victory of the season.

The Wolves’ Nicole Totzke finished Monday night with 13 kills and five aces. Kailey Ertel finished with 11 kills and two blocks. Shelby Justman had five kills, three blocks and four aces. Kelsey Justman added five kills and Jaelyn Stowe had 31 assists.

Bangor’s Madisyn Herman finished with 20 kills and eight digs while teammate Haley Jones had 18 digs, six kills and four blocks. Meg Miedema led with 34 digs, while Aliyah Lengrehr finished with 24 assists and McKenna Rile had 17 assists.

Last week, the Wolves defeated Seneca in four sets as Ertel posted 16 kills and Totzke had 16 kills and an astounding seven blocks.

Shelby Justman also had seven blocks for the Wolves. Kelsey Justman finished with 10 kills and six aces while Stowe finished the night with 48 assists.

Totzke finished Tuesday night against Necedah with 10 kills while Ertel had seven kills and nine aces just like Kelsey Justman did. Shelby Justman finished with five kills while Stowe led with 23 assists.