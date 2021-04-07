VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Wonewoc-Center starts week with sweeps of Bangor and Necedah

The Wonewoc-Center prep girls volleyball team improved to 10-3 overall with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Scenic Bluffs Conference rival Bangor Monday night. Then the following night, the Wolves swept Necedah 25-14, 25-10, 25-18 for their 11th victory of the season.
The Wolves’ Nicole Totzke finished Monday night with 13 kills and five aces. Kailey Ertel finished with 11 kills and two blocks. Shelby Justman had five kills, three blocks and four aces. Kelsey Justman added five kills and Jaelyn Stowe had 31 assists.
Bangor’s Madisyn Herman finished with 20 kills and eight digs while teammate Haley Jones had 18 digs, six kills and four blocks. Meg Miedema led with 34 digs, while Aliyah Lengrehr finished with 24 assists and McKenna Rile had 17 assists.
Last week, the Wolves defeated Seneca in four sets as Ertel posted 16 kills and Totzke had 16 kills and an astounding seven blocks.
Shelby Justman also had seven blocks for the Wolves. Kelsey Justman finished with 10 kills and six aces while Stowe finished the night with 48 assists.
Totzke finished Tuesday night against Necedah with 10 kills while Ertel had seven kills and nine aces just like Kelsey Justman did. Shelby Justman finished with five kills while Stowe led with 23 assists.
The Wolves will travel to Brookwood tonight before starting regional play with New Lisbon at the Royall regional on Saturday.
Royall starts week off with a pair of wins
The Panthers lead the Scenic Bluffs at 11-2 and are 14-2 overall. They started the week off right with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-9 sweep of Brookwood on Monday. Then on Tuesday, they defeated Cashton 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.
Royall’s Emma Gruen, Cheyenne Harris and Marah Gruen each had eight kills apiece against Brookwood. Molly Crneckry finished Monday’s game with 26 assists, four aces and a pair of blocks.
Marsha Gruen had 13 kills and a pair of blocks against Cashton while Emma Gruen had 15 digs and 10 kills. Crneckry led with 32 assists while Maycie Vierck finished with five aces.
Royall’s next game will be against Seneca Thursday night. They start regional play at home against Necedah at 1 p.m.
New Lisbon starts week 1-1
Amelia Retzlaff finished Monday’s 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 loss to Cashton with 20 kills and three aces. Sam Spaniol had 13 digs while Emily Wiese led with 30 assists on the night.
The next night, the Rockets beat out Seneca 25-22, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 as Retzlaff led with 20 kills. Wiese finished with 30 assists and Libby Rogers led with four aces. Spaniol led with 12 digs.
New Lisbon is currently 6-8 overall and 6-7 in Scnenic Bluffs action. The Rockets will travel to Necedah on Thursday.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.