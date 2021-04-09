VOLLEYBALL: Sauk Prairie's Olivia Breunig signs with UW-Oshkosh

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Olivia Breunig has spent a lot of time competing over the years.

Whether on the volleyball court, basketball court or softball field, Breunig has spent 12 seasons as a member of Sauk Prairie High School's varsity teams. The senior will trim that workload down to one at the next level, signing Friday to join the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh volleyball program.

"I committed in December, so making it 100% official was great," Breunig said of her decision to join Oshkosh's 2021 recruiting class. "I wanted to stay closer to home. Obviously, with my family here, you can tell family is important to me. I wanted them to be able to watch me and also be able to come home. They have my major, which is awesome. That was obviously the first thing, because school always comes first. And after seeing the gym, I fell in love with it.

"The coaches and the players felt like at home, so it was just an easy pick for me."

The process toward Friday's ceremony started during the 2017-18 school year, when she came in as a freshman and contributed immediately on Sauk Prairie's volleyball, basketball and softball teams. As she progressed through high school, volleyball began to stand out from the rest.