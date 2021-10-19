Why Columbus' Taylor Raley was 'emotional' after her team's win in postseason opener

There were two more ties after that before Columbus would take the lead for the first time since early on in the set, going in front 22-21 on an ace by junior Alise Hayes and then holding on to go up two sets to none.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They struggled a little bit in the first set,” Raley said of the Cougars, “but they came back with a lot of fire.

“We lost a little bit of energy in the second set and things started to go downhill a little bit. It’s all about communication — volleyball is a huge game of who has the energy, who has the right communication, who’s talking and I think we lost it a little bit after the first set. We had to pick up our communication a little bit. We ended up doing that enough to win.”

Added Columbus coach Aileen Heller of the tactical key to the come-from-behind second-set victory, “Our blocking stepped up a little bit — we were able to get a couple blocks, which brought some momentum to our side.

“We also cleaned up our hitting errors — in the beginning of the set we had a lot of hitting errors and at the end we were able to clean it up and find the court again.”

The third set was even tighter. There were 16 ties, and neither side led by more than two after Campbellsport’s early 5-2 advantage.