Why serving and receiving are make-or-break components in high school girls volleyball

The philosophy is the same.

It is the communication approach that is different.

Sauk Prairie girls volleyball coach Amy Schlimgen and Madison Edgewood coach Eliza Johnson both want to see an aggressive serve delivered on each point.

“I have always considered the serve part of an attack,” Schlimgen said. "I don’t just teach, 'Get the serve in.' I teach, 'Attack from the start.'"

Johnson also wants to see her servers in attack mode and serving to seams. She doesn’t want to see any "lollipop" serves, as she called them.

It’s just how the two coaches communicate that idea to their players during a match that differs.

10 area high school girls volleyball players to know this fall Maggie Hartwig and Anni Braund both earned honorable mention WVCA all-state honors last fall and return to lead Sauk Prairie. Here are 10 area players to know this fall.

Johnson, standing alongside the court, holds her clipboard in a way that doesn’t permit viewing of one side by the opposing team. She then signals to the server one of six zones where she wants the serve to go.

Schlimgen, who acknowledged that her approach is in the minority, typically sits on the bench and lets her players serve.

They have practiced their serving and talked about hitting the seams between opposing players. They are looking for serves that test the back row and drop near the end of the court. She doesn’t want them overthinking and aiming for a zone.

“I know when I was a player, I would get messed up if I tried to aim,” Schlimgen said.

Schlimgen, whose team was ranked second in Division 2 in last week's Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, also has her clipboard with the zones. But she usually only signals if a player requests it.

“They are fast and they are hard, and they make you guess if that ball is in or out (at the back line),” Johnson said about Sauk Prairie’s serves. “They are good servers.”

Critical nature of serve and serve-receive

On the other side of the net are the players waiting to receive the serve.

The serve and serve-receive are the components that begin the point and are intertwined in significance in high school girls volleyball.

Can you serve effectively enough to score an ace or get your opponent out of system?

Can you handle the serve well enough to pass the ball, leading to an attack winner?

Meet Horicon's Natalie Boehmer in this week's high school sports spotlight To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

“That is pretty much high school volleyball in a nutshell,” Mount Horeb coach Kurt Owen said.

Hours spent in practice

The serve and receiving the serve are major parts of each day’s practice for a team.

“We spend a pretty significant amount of hours on it during the week,” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said. “I think it’s a make-or-break element in matches.”

Middleton coach Maddie Vogel, like Denkert, signals the desired zone to her server.

“If you aren’t serving, you aren’t giving yourself a chance to play," Vogel said. "If you aren’t passing the serve, you also aren’t giving yourself a chance to play. We put a lot of work on serve and serve-receive each day.”

Tough serves are desired.

“We always want an aggressive serve that is in,” Madison Memorial coach Seghan Northey said. “We like to serve seams, which are the spots between players.”

Johnson said: “It’s a huge part of the game. Even if you don’t get an ace, you just get the other team out of system, then your defense has a much better chance of setting up and you know where the ball is going to go.

“So just starting with a solid serve — and obviously the counter to that is having a great pass — you can do anything. You can keep teams guessing at what you are going to do. If you have a bad pass or an OK pass, it’s a lot easier for the other side to play.”

Madison East coach Franco Marcos, who formerly coached at Middleton, said the idea is to disrupt the opposing team and get it out of system.

“I want to create chaos on that side of the court,” Marcos said. “In sports, they say defense wins championships. But in volleyball you can only play defense for so long and then it will break down.”

Float like a butterfly

The jump float serve and the standing float serve are most common and easiest to execute.

Middleton senior Jordan LaScala, who has verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee, uses a jump float serve.

Getting to know Columbus senior Alise Hayes, a captain of the girls volleyball team Alise Hayes shares about her volleyball journey, which started as a hobby and developed into becoming a captain.

“You don’t always have to hit it as hard as you can,” she said.

Owen said a flat serve that travels just above the tape on top of the net is preferable. Getting movement on the ball is key.

“The float is more difficult to pass generally,” Johnson said.

The ball sometimes comes off the hand with little to no spin. It might act like a knuckleball. And air movement can make the ball drop.

“You want movement on the ball so the passers have to move their feet,” Marcos said.

He pointed out that the heaviest part of the ball is where the valve (or plug) is and that the movement of the ball can be affected by where the valve was when the server struck the ball. He said that advice once led to confusion during a practice.

“I said, 'Find the valve,' and I had a kid say, 'Who’s Val?'" he said.

LaScala and Verona coach Jillian Bauer said said they don’t worry about the plug. Bauer’s primary concern is that the server does the same thing each time and hits the ball in a consistent spot.

Marcos agreed, saying servers need to “keep it simple” instead of having elaborate routines before serving.

Gauging risk vs. reward

The jump topspin serve, which usually travels at a higher speed but requires a big arm swing, is used less frequently and seen more in the boys or men’s game, coaches said.

Denkert said several years ago one of her players, Milla Malik, sometimes used a topspin serve, which had a higher risk-reward when considering aces and errors.

But prevailing evidence was that the float serve was less predictable in its movement and led to more difficulty for returners to pass to get into system, Denkert said.

The topspin serve is easier to read for a defender, Marcos said.

How coaches are fighting burnout, mental health issues with creativity in girls swimming Gone are the days of swimming for yardage as coaches find ways to keep their sport fun and ensure athletes remember why they love to swim.

“On a jump topspin, it’s not going to move left or right,” Johnson said. “It goes straight to you, so you just have to get behind it and get your arms out to pass it. The float can come right at you and dive left or right at the last second or keep going up.

“The float serve is like a knuckleball. So it’s much harder to predict and track, which makes it so much tougher. Sticking with baseball analogies, the topspin is like the fastball. It’s coming right down the pipe. You just get behind it. Typically, unless you can just blast it, the ace-to-error reward isn’t great and a lot of kids have figured out how to pass topspin serves.”

What’s a good miss?

Talent level plays a clear part in serving strategy.

Coaches with less experienced or skilled servers just might need to encourage putting the ball in play and backing off on aggressiveness.

Top-level matches require a more aggressive approach, although not to such a degree where serving errors will prove costly in a match.

“You can’t just get it over because good teams will take advantage,” said Owen, who signals his players to serve to a specific zone. “You want good serves, but you have to be sound with it.”

Service errors can be deflating, but Johnson said there are good misses and bad misses while serving.

Missing the back line by a foot or two would constitute a good, aggressive miss. So would hitting the tape and having it fall back on the server’s side.

However, hitting the back wall or the middle of the net would be considered bad misses, Johnson said.

“We want to get them out of system and on their toes as much as possible, so I’m never going to say, 'Just go back there and go get this one in,'" Johnson said. “So if you just put the ball in the court, the offense at this level, especially a great team like Sauk, is way too fast for anybody to stop. So you have to be aggressive from the service line. You take your errors with your aces, and just getting them out of system is huge for the defense."

Servers can stand anywhere along the back line. They sometimes are more comfortable standing on the right or left. It sometimes is strictly a positioning decision.

Edgewood senior middle blocker Addie Schmotzer, who has verbally committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, serves from the left side. That's because she plays left back on defense.

Get to know Randolph senior Carizma Muth, one of Rockets' best volleyball players Randolph volleyball standout Carimza Muth praises her setter, explains how she started playing volleyball and more. Get to know the Rockets senior.

“It’s easier to move into position after the serve,” she said.

Targeting players

Most coaches give a signal to the server.

They point to the zone on their clipboard or pad or they display a certain number of fingers hidden from the opponent to identify the zone.

And yes, they seek out weak links in a defense.

“Finding the seams in the passing lanes or finding the weaker passer is a big strategy thing,” Owen said.

Through scouting, observing warmups or the first points in a match, coaches can determine opposing players who might not be strong on serve-receive. Denkert examines opposing passers’ tendencies, including in warmups.

“I always try to pick out the weakest serve receiver on the other team,” said Northey, who often signals with her fingers. “You have to be aggressive.”

Said Johnson: “We typically have some sort of serving scheme, whether it is a certain individual we are going after or a certain spot on the court, based on where the setter is coming from.”

More accurate servers are asked to try to drop a serve into a short zone or hit at a specific player.

“It’s all about the accuracy, if you can put teams in uncomfortable positions with the serve,” Denkert said.

Schlimgen wants her team’s servers to create hesitation. Sauk Prairie senior Jenna Pistono ended a recent 3-0 victory over Edgewood with two aces for a 25-23 win.

“Those were awesome,” Schlimgen said. “They were right between people. That’s how she aced them twice. She put them right in the seam. Those two girls hesitate and can’t decide who is going to get it. Neither one of them is ready.”

Receiving the serve

A successful kill ends the point and delights the crowd.

But that’s a moot point if a team can’t pass the serve and get the ball to its setter or big hitters.

“The serve and serve-receive can really dictate a match,” Bauer said. “It’s something we do every single day in our program. Me being a former defensive specialist and libero, we really work on fine-tuning our angles and the communication component. As a defense, that is something that can control a match.”

Denkert and Owen said they use a passing grade scale of 0 to 3 to determine how well their players are receiving serve, then passing to put the attack in motion and giving all three hitters an opportunity on that play.

“You can’t run an offense,” Owen said. “You can’t do anything if you can’t pass.”

Denkert said teams in WIAA Division 1 volleyball have to be able to pass to set up more than one front-row hitter to have an effective attack.

“You can’t get a great set or a good hit without that first good pass,” Northey said. “All volleyball starts with that first contact.”

Confidence needed

LaScala has worked tirelessly to improve her serve-receive preparation and have a solid platform, which is the area on the forearms used to control and pass the ball.

“I think it’s different for everyone,” LaScala said. “My dad (Chris) always told me that before the serve, right as she is tossing it, do a little hop to have your feet ready so you can move in any direction. That’s something that really helps.”

Why high school athletes, coaches relish a return to normalcy this fall Since March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the state's high school sports scene.

She said repetitions helped her with serve-receive.

“I wasn’t good at it naturally,” said LaScala, who hopes to study film and mathematics at UW-Milwaukee.

But her confidence now has grown so much that sometimes she thinks, “Bring it,” when the server is ready.

“Last year and this year, I definitely stepped it up for serve-receive,” said LaScala, again a key part of this season's Middleton team after helping lead the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference title last season. “Freshman year, I didn’t want to serve-receive. I also think it’s the mental thing to want to learn and change to be better, which is sort of hard sometimes.”

Technique and confidence play a large role.

“We always talk about being aggressive both from the service line and in serve-receive and feeling that confidence when you are passing,” Johnson said. “We always talk about we want someone on the court who wants to pass the ball. In the tight moments, who wants that ball coming to them?

“It doesn’t have to be perfect. If you get a good enough pass up there, we can make great things happen. Those moments of big time, it totally changes the game. Serve-pass is the name of the game.”