Why setters are most important position in girls volleyball

When a high school volleyball team is moving well on offense, watch how smooth everything is playing out.

From the time the ball is hit to the other side, whether it’s a serve-receive or a kill attempt, the ball is dug up to the setter where she directs it to a spot for a hitter to smack it back over on the third touch.

The sequence of three touches can turn into a point if done correctly, and the one responsible for making sure things go according to plan is the setter.

“They can’t just set it,” Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said. “They can’t just put a ball up in the air. They have to put it to a certain spot where they have to be paying attention to the hitter and put it right to her hands. It’s like a dance. It’s like a choreographed dance.

“Dancing with a partner, you’ve got to flow. You’ve got to know what they’re about to do.”

The setter is the most important position for any volleyball team because it dictates how the offense is ran.

“If you don’t have a girl that can set and set it legally without double hitting it, there’s nothing you can do,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “You can’t run any offense at all. Your setter has to be outstanding.”

It’s like a quarterback on the gridiron, with players at the positions sharing similar traits sought out by coaches. They have to be leaders, show they have confidence and their knowledge of the game has to be on point.

“They’re running the play, they’re making those shot choices and all that kind of stuff,” Middleton coach Maddie Vogel said. “It’s important that your setter is a leader on the team.”

Beginning in middle school

Many volleyball coaches agree that in order to have a good setter, they have to start out early, and in most cases, that’s as early as middle school.

Sauk Prairie starts seniors Alexis Klemm and Jenna Pistono in a 6-2 rotation, which means Schlimgen has three hitters available in the front row. Both started out as setters in middle school.

“Everyone tried to be setters, but it was more me and Jenna,” Klemm said. “Learning to be a setter from a young age will help you instead of learning it later in life like when you’re a freshman. You can still pick up skills, but it’s going to be harder.”

Vogel, who uses a 5-1 rotation with just one setter, said she looks at the younger levels to see if the setter has good hands — ones that are softer, that shape to the ball, naturally.

Her current starting setter is senior Evin Jordee, who recently committed to play Division I volleyball at St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Vogel said Jordee started setting in club volleyball while in middle school.

“We look for kids that are able to shape to the ball well,” Vogel said. “That are able to push the ball to a specific location on the court.”

Kohlbeck agreed, saying he wants to see how the ball comes out of their hands. The perfect form in his mind is their hands are out in front, making a triangle with thumbs and index fingers, and they're are able to look through to the ball. Then at the point of contact, it’s popped up in the air without double tapping.

“If that part of it is really good, then the rest of it we can really teach,” he said. “One of the things we look for is somebody that’s super aggressive and loud, somebody that controls the court.”

Kohlbeck currently has those traits with senior Jorey Buwalda, who has 2,340 assists in her career, which is second in program history.

“Jorey can control the court,” Kohlbeck said. “If she’s going after the ball, the girls know. She’s in charge. She can go get it unless she yells help. Otherwise, it’s her ball all the way. We can’t have a quiet setter. They’ve got to be able to talk to everybody.”

Chemistry matters

Being able to have that communication between the setter and her hitters is critical, too, because according to Portage senior Estella Brees, she has to know their preferences.

“Every single hitter wants a different hit,” she said. “They all have a different set and they all have a different approach. You have to know each hitter and how they want the ball to get a good hit on it.”

Jordee said she and her classmates, 6-foot-0 Jordan LaScala and 6-foot-3 Sierra Pertzborn, have been playing club and high school volleyball together for the last three seasons, and she's “really gotten it down with them.”

“It’s a lot because you have to know every single position, what they’re running at all times, and knowing what each girl is best at, and who’s hot and who’s on the other side to figure out matchups,” Jordee said. “There’s a lot to think about, but over time it becomes natural.”

Similar to a quarterback and his receivers, a good setter will know how to keep all of her hitters happy as well. Kohlbeck has a lot of talented hitters with juniors Rylea Alvin (277 kills), Carizma Muth (230) and Macie Kohlbeck (139), and senior Josie Spors (213) that Buwalda has to keep happy.

“They’ve got to be willing to take a lot because you’re going to have a team like us where you’ve got five or six hitters,” Kohlbeck said. “You’re going to have girls that everybody wants the ball. If they don’t then they’re not a good player. Everybody wants it, but you’ve got to keep everybody happy. You’ve got to be able to take it from everybody, and not internalize it and just play the game.”

Feeling pressure with confidence

Portage coach Connie Wampler said the setter shouldn’t shy away from the ball and should be aggressive with it.

“They have to be somebody who’s willing to go from one side of the court all the way to the other side of the court to get to all of the balls,” she said. “The setter makes all of the decisions, so they have to be somebody who’s pretty confident in themselves and ready to make decisions for the team.”

The pressure of being a setter can set in if a team is in a close set or a team hits the ball in the net several times in a row.

“Having a teammate be like, ‘Oh, that was a really good set,’” said Jordee, who admitted she feels the pressure of not performing well at times. “Or after a good player gets a kill, they’ll say, ‘That was because of you.’ That just builds a ton of confidence.”

Kohlbeck said having a next-play mentality after a bad play is critical for a setter because if they dwell on it, then it can tank the team’s morale.

“She’s got to have a really short memory because everybody is looking at her,” he said. “If the hitter hits the ball in the net, a lot of times the hitters are going to say the set wasn’t good enough or she’s got to get it here or there. She’s just got to have a short memory and really a short fuse.”

When to dump it

An easy way to gain momentum or to keep morale up is when a setter dumps the ball over the net instead of setting the ball to one of her outside hitters.

“It’s more so when we’re stuck into a rotation and to help my hitters out,” Buwalda said. “If they’re getting mad and we’ve hit two into the net and they’re getting into their own head, I’m going to try to get this score and get out of this rotation.”

That’s why a setter has to be level-headed when her team is in a downward spiral.

“I think it’s very important because a lot of the other players look at you when they are struggling or need help with something,” Pistono said. “It’s very important that you contain yourself, stay calm and make sure you have the best attitude possible to help your teammates out.”

What a play like this does is force the other team’s blockers not to cheat to a specific hitter “if they know the setter is also a weapon,” according to Schlimgen.

“We try our best to make it unpredictable,” Vogel said. “We are lucky in a sense that we have weapons across the net. We try to establish that to begin with. The more you establish to the front row, the more they have to commit to their defensive transition on the other side of the net. That’s an opportunity that they’re transitioning every time, they’re expecting it to go to a hitter to be a swing. That’s kind of when we work to set it up.”

Pistono said she likes to dump the ball over if she notices the other team is “frazzled” and they’re “least expecting” her to do it.

“Let’s say they went and chased down a really deep ball and they’re out of position and they just sent the ball over, I think it would be best to dump it then, so they’re not ready,” she said. “Some of them are maybe still off the court and trying to run back.”

Another unpredictable attempt would be during a long rally when the defense is getting tired, which Jordee said can cause laziness.

“So after a few balls back and forth and you get a really good dig and then they’re just not expecting it,” she said. “That’s super important because if you show it early. It’s basically a free ball for the other team.”

IQ matters

The setter is always thinking about something during each play, so her knowledge of the game has to be the best on the court.

Schlimgen said not only are setters determining the tempo of the game, but in a split second they will have to decide who to set the ball to.

“It’s important to mix it up between players, but it’s also important to see the other team’s weaknesses,” Pistono said. “Maybe they have a short outside blocker, then you’d want to use your right side to maximize the opportunities for a kill. It takes a lot of thought.”

Brees said when picking your best option to set the ball to, it’s important to know where the defenders are on the other side, so she’s not forcing anything.

“They generally set the tone for what kind of attacking we’re going to be doing, going with the hot hitters, reading the defense well, trying to avoid the other team’s strengths, trying to pick out some of that stuff, and then just overall seeing the court, court awareness,” Wampler said.

Defense is key

And with all this knowledge, knowing when they need to play defense is an important skill to have.

“Ideally they don’t touch the first ball, but a good setter has to be able to play defense first,” Kohlbeck said. “They should have close to double-digit digs on a night. Good teams are going to try to take a setter out. That’s the first thing. You try to attack the setter because if she’s not setting the ball and you’ve got their second best setting the ball out there on the court, odds are you’re getting a good chance for a good defensive play. Good teams try to take that setter out.”

Buwalda said that’s why she was moved up late in her freshman season.

“The other two setters he had weren’t playing defense,” she said. “He saw me on defense and was like, ‘She plays defense, she’s scrappy and she goes for the ball.’ Even if it shouldn’t be my ball and I see it’s going to hit the floor, I would go for it. He needed that.”

Kohlbeck normally doesn’t bring someone up as a freshman. He wants them to develop at the junior-varsity level, so they don’t have the pressure of winning and the mistakes aren’t glaring. However, Buwalda was so athletically raw that the potential he saw outweighed everything else.

“Multi-year starter is huge,” Kohlbeck said. “If you’re lucky to get somebody starting for you as a sophomore or even as a freshman, that’s good because it takes a good two and a half years. … She was mentally tough enough to (bring her up). As far as skill, she was pretty raw still, but I had made it up in my mind that we were going to go young and try to move forward with what we had.”

Sometimes it’s easy for coaches to make that decision.

“Usually,” Wampler said, “skill-wise, they separate themselves quite a bit from each other.”