Wisconsin Dells volleyball, boys soccer and cross country teams close out seasons

The Wisconsin Dells volleyball team saw its season come to a close last Thursday with a four-set loss to top-seeded Ripon in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game.
The fourth-seeded Chiefs, who pulled away for a 25-23, 25-22, 25-9 sweep over North Fond du Lac in the quarterfinals, hung right with the No. 1 Tigers (25-12) throughout the tilt. Ripon took the opening set 25-21 before keeping the foot down with a 25-17 win in the second to put Wisconsin Dells’ back against the wall.
The Chiefs kept their season alive with a 25-23 win in the third set but they couldn’t prolong things any more, suffering a 25-21 loss in the fourth set to finish off the loss. Sophomore Bryn Janke had a team-high 11 kills to go with 30 assists and 18 digs.
Meanwhile, junior Bri Hartley had five aces and senior Angie Grant had three solo blocks. HanaJo Greifenhagen (15), Paisley Lindner (14) and Karson Meister (13) all had double-digit digs, and Maddi Brandt and Alisia Schwark each added eight kills to pace the Chiefs.
Wisconsin Dells, which finished 5-5 in South Central Conference play, ended its season with a 16-19 overall record.
Chiefs boys soccer can’t make lead last
Making a third-straight regional final appearance, the third time wasn’t the charm for the Wisconsin Dells prep boys soccer team as the Chiefs suffered a season-ending 3-1 loss to Madison Edgewood in a Div. 3 regional final on Saturday.
Wisconsin Dells, which topped Whitewater, 5-1, in Tuesday’s regional semifinal, surrendered a season-high three goals in the loss to the Crusaders. Those three goals sunk a strong start for the fifth-seeded Chiefs (14-2-0), who scored the lone goal in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the intermission.
The final 40 minutes belong to the Crusaders (12-5-2) however, as Edgewood scored all three goals to put away the win. Nick Gehring scored a pair while Emilio Fernandez had a goal and an assist to power the Crusaders.
Dells harriers end season at Colby sectional
The Wisconsin Dells prep cross country team was also unable to prolong its season as the Chiefs girls and boys teams both failed to advance anyone through from last Saturday’s WIAA Div. 2 Colby sectional.
The Dells girls team’s pursuit of a fifth state appearance in six years fell short as they finished seventh as a team with 173 points. Medford won the girls team title with 47 points, pulling away from runner-up West Salem (75).
Individually, the Chiefs were led by the pair of senior Hailey Anchor and sophomore Maya Michalsky. Anchor finished 20th with a time of 21 minutes, 19.3 seconds, just 0.5 seconds ahead of Michalsky in 21st. Both girls had a hard road against them in trying for an individual state berth as the five individual qualifier spots went to five of the top-seven runners.
Along with Anchor and Michalsky, junior Aila Duerr finished 38th (22:13.5), junior Tesa Ketelhut was 47th (22:39.1) and junior Kayla Garbacz crossed the finish line in 53rd place (22:56.3).
On the boys side, the Chiefs combined to finish 11th out of 14 teams with 253 points. West Salem pulled away to score 61 points and top second-place Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (94).
Sophomore Luke Sampson paced the Dells boys by finishing 44th overall with a time of 18:52.3. Finishing closely behind was junior John Leger in 49th (19:14.6). Joining the pair as the scoring runners for the Chiefs were junior Damian Funmaker (53rd, 19:18.0), junior Jaxon Pettit (57th, 19:25.2) and freshman Jaren Ward (60th, 19:39.4).