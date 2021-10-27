Wisconsin Dells volleyball, boys soccer and cross country teams close out seasons

Wisconsin Dells, which topped Whitewater, 5-1, in Tuesday’s regional semifinal, surrendered a season-high three goals in the loss to the Crusaders. Those three goals sunk a strong start for the fifth-seeded Chiefs (14-2-0), who scored the lone goal in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The final 40 minutes belong to the Crusaders (12-5-2) however, as Edgewood scored all three goals to put away the win. Nick Gehring scored a pair while Emilio Fernandez had a goal and an assist to power the Crusaders.

Dells harriers end season at Colby sectional

The Wisconsin Dells prep cross country team was also unable to prolong its season as the Chiefs girls and boys teams both failed to advance anyone through from last Saturday’s WIAA Div. 2 Colby sectional.

The Dells girls team’s pursuit of a fifth state appearance in six years fell short as they finished seventh as a team with 173 points. Medford won the girls team title with 47 points, pulling away from runner-up West Salem (75).