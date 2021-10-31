Wonewoc-Center beats Highland to reach first state volleyball tournament

The Wonewoc-Center volleyball team will take the court at state for the first time ever Friday.

The Wolves won their way there, coming from behind to claim a 22-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 win at Highland in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final on Saturday night.

The Wolves (26-4) cruised through the final three sets. They got a team-high 19 kills from Kelsey Justman, while Nicole Totzke added 18 kills and four blocks, Shelby Justman had seven kills and three aces, and Jae Stowe finished with 40 assists.

It was a dominate showing for a program that hasn't been on that stage in a while. The Wolves claimed a five-set win over Hillsboro on Oct. 23 to win their first regional title since 2011, then picked up a 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 win over Bangor on Thursday night.

Now, they'll head to the Resch Center in Green Bay to see how far they can take it. The third-seeded Wolves are scheduled to face No. 2 McDonell Catholic at 9 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. The winner will advance to face No. 1 Monticello or No. 4 Wabeno/Laona in Saturday's state championship.